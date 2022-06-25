Holding pieces of old lead and wood type in your palm conjures up thoughts of pioneer newspaper editors, who traveled the frontier hauling their big bulky presses in wagons. In the days before electronic communications and even simple access to telephones, those early newspapers were the ties that bound the country together.
From the 1820s to the end of the hand-press era — which stretched into the mid-1900s — the Washington Press was the most popular iron hand-press in America. It was more mobile and a bit lighter in weight than earlier presses.
It is hard to track the “heritage” of the few Washington Press “survivors” that exist today. Although they were still very heavy, they were capable of being disassembled, placed in wagons and hauled across the country — from boomtown to boomtown.
But one old Washington Press now has come home.
Through a cooperative agreement between the Kern County Museum in Bakersfield and its smaller counterpart, the Kern Valley Museum in Kernville, a Washington Press that is believed to have been used more than 150 years ago in Havilah has returned to the mountains.
“We had two presses,” Kern County Museum Director Mike McCoy explained. One was placed in a display celebrating the Havilah newspaper in Pioneer Village. The other was unused and stored under a tarp in the Bakersfield museum’s warehouse.
“We must be good stewards of the artifacts,” McCoy said. “We have to ask, ‘What are we doing with this stuff?’”
Ownership of the stored Washington Press, which is believed to have been used to publish the Havilah Courier in the late 1800s, was transferred to the Kern Valley Museum, where it is undergoing restoration.
With the guidance of printing enthusiasts reached through the Facebook page LETTERPRESS, museum volunteers are manufacturing missing pieces and hope to make the press functional.
“We’d like to be able to do demonstrations and give kids a ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ poster,” said curator Dianna Anderson, a retired teacher. “It sounds hokey, but the kids will love it.”
Moving the press from Bakersfield to Kernville was a challenge. An overhead hoist easily lifted it onto a truck at the Bakersfield museum, but it required a crane and lots of manpower to unload it and move it into place at the Kern Valley Museum.
Heading up the restoration project is museum volunteer Tim Kelly, whose “day job” is serving as the heritage program manager for the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument.
Copying a similar press at the Eastern California Museum in Independence, Kelly is creating mechanical drawings for missing press parts, including a large printing bed. Scaled drawings from the Cincinnati Type Foundry, which manufactured the press, also are being used.
A mockup is being created to test the final design, with the historic Knight Foundry in Sutter Creek (https://knightfoundry.com/) expected to pour and machine the castings for the Kern Valley Museum’s press. The Knight Foundry dates to the 1870s and is America’s last water-powered foundry and machine shop.
“The press in Kernville is reportedly the one brought to Havilah in 1866 by George Tiffany to start the Havilah Courier — predecessor of the Bakersfield Californian,” said Kelly.
The Bakersfield Californian is the direct descendant of Kern County’s first newspaper, The Weekly Courier, which first published on Aug. 18, 1866, in Havilah, a town about 50 miles northeast of Bakersfield. Havilah was the center of the 1864 gold rush.
As the area’s mineral wealth was depleted, the newspaper moved to Bakersfield in 1872, eventually merged with the Southern Californian, and changed its name to The Daily Californian. In 1897, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Alfred Harrell purchased the newspaper and it was renamed The Bakersfield Californian.
“Newspapers were regarded as vanguards of democracy by myriad communities across the West,” said Kelly. “During the 19th century, the notion of an impartial press was a foreign concept. The Havilah Courier was extremely forthright about the editor’s Democratic ideas and often the first two pages were filled with political rambling.”
A short history of the press and newspaper can be found in Barbara Boyd Voltmer’s “Kern County’s Courier: 1866-1876.” The book describes the journey to Havilah, the newspaper’s various editors in the first decade, and the move to Bakersfield.
A real-time epilogue to the story of the old Washington Press now is being written by Kern Valley Museum volunteers, who are bringing it back to life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.