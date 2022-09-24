Halloween is the one night a year that people of all ages can transform themselves into their favorite characters, both real and imaginary. For those who are not crafty or handy with the sewing machine, premade costumes are the perfect solution. And if it was a quality costume you were looking for, Haskell Costume Shop was ready to supply almost any request.

While the residents of Bakersfield kept Haskell’s busy year-round, Halloween was certainly its busiest time of year (only slightly rivaled by the many Santa costumes requested at Christmastime).

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.