Halloween is the one night a year that people of all ages can transform themselves into their favorite characters, both real and imaginary. For those who are not crafty or handy with the sewing machine, premade costumes are the perfect solution. And if it was a quality costume you were looking for, Haskell Costume Shop was ready to supply almost any request.
While the residents of Bakersfield kept Haskell’s busy year-round, Halloween was certainly its busiest time of year (only slightly rivaled by the many Santa costumes requested at Christmastime).
But costumes were not in the plans for the Haskells when they moved from Milwaukee to Bakersfield in 1948. Philip Haskell Sr. opened a display business, which included parade floats, and while that was the family’s main business, things changed after the 1953 Columbus Day parade when his wife, Mary, was asked to sew costumes for the Bakersfield Savings Twins. And just like that, the miniature Uncle Sam and Betsy Ross launched the Haskells' adventure into the world of make believe.
Mary recalled in the June 20, 1960 Bakersfield Californian that, “Suddenly people found that I could sew and make costumes. I wasn’t particularly enthused at first and it was a while before I went into costume-making whole-heartedly.” And once she decided that costume-making was for her, she was all in.
When Haskell Costume Shop opened in 1956, it operated out of a small two-room building, but as the business and inventory grew it was moved into a modern, spacious building at 919 Casa Loma Drive, which included a large showroom, dressing room and wardrobe room. At first Mary and her daughter-in-law Stephanie did most of the sewing for the shop, but it was Mary who was given the much of the credit for her creative contributions.
On Aug. 30, 1968, Stephanie said to The Californian: “My mother-in-law is a natural artist, but I married into the Haskell family and had to learn.” Within the first four years of doing business, the women sewed more than 1,000 costumes and by 1963 the number grew to 3,000. Outside of the Halloween season, Haskell’s was truly a part of the community’s fabric. The Californian reported that “a tour through the Haskell wardrobes is a sentimental reminder of social events, stage productions and commercial ventures which have highlighted Bakersfield community affairs.”
One of the things Haskell’s prided itself on was authenticity and to achieve that, Mary consulted out-of-print books and picture books “to maintain authenticity of costumes representative of bygone days.” In that same spirit, Mary and her husband made an 8,000-mile, 13-state tour to obtain old clothes from cities like Dallas, Memphis and New Orleans to add to their collection.
And it was that type of care that made Haskell Costume Shop the go-to costumer for 50 years. You could always find the perfect costume to turn make believe into reality — except if you were looking to be a gorilla, because, according to Mary Haskell, “the purchasing price is so high and the rental fee would be too much.”
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
