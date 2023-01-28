Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield.
So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
But the secret is out, apparently. Ask most people in the know about who has the best happy hour and Hungry Hunter is the answer of many.
Recently, a couple of Facebook users, including this Bakersfield Life editor, asked for the names of the best places for happy hour on Bakersfield Local Restaurant Group. (Hint: You’ll usually gain great advice about eateries in there.)
The answer many times: Hungry Hunter Steakhouse.
“Shhhhh. There won’t be any tables left,” a commenter replied.
“Already is an issue,” another user commented.
At the restaurant on 3580 Rosedale Highway, the happy hour is half-off starters, and half-off domestic beers, well drinks and house wine. Not too long ago, a burger was also half-off, but now it’s applied to select appetizers. See? The secret did get out.
Hungry Hunter’s happy hour is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and there’s fun on the weekend, too, with happy hour specials from noon to 4 p.m. As if that wasn’t enough, there was happy hour for NFL games all day on Sundays, starting at noon.
Mexican Food
La Mina Cantina and La Costa Mariscos are among the most popular Mexican restaurants for happy hour. It’s of little wonder that both these restaurants have two locations each.
La Mina can be found at 8020 District Blvd. and 4001 Auburn St. They just might have the longest happy hour, from 2 to 7 p.m. You know Taco Tuesday is slammed for La Mina's staff when it’s $1.50 tacos.
La Costa is located at the famed Ice House (3401 Chester Ave.) and Riverwalk (10100 Stockdale Highway). La Costa’s happy hour is from 3 to 7 p.m. (bar only) and it includes appetizers starting at $6.
As for more Mexican food options, Vatos Tacos is gaining popularity. Their happy hour is from 2 to 6 p.m. and includes $2 off well house shots and beers.
Similar to La Mina and La Costa, Vatos Tacos now has two locations: 2631 Fashion Plaza and the more recent opening of 6641 Ming Ave.
The chain
You usually can’t go wrong with a chain restaurant’s Happy Hour.
Yard House at Riverwalk is among the most frequented. The wide variety of beers is a big reason with “100+ beers on tap.”
The restaurant also has half-off select appetizers and all pizzas for happy hour.
Yard House’s happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is also a late-night happy hour 10 p.m. to closing at midnight Sunday through Wednesday.
More locals
Here are some more places that come highly recommended:
Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave.)
Krush (3900 Coffee Road)
Firestone Grill (3509 California Ave.)
18th Street Bar & Grill (816 18th St.)
Where is your favorite place for happy hour? Let me know!
