The streets of Bakersfield are filled with ghosts, if you believe the stories you hear.
Other-worldly images, strange sounds, eerie gusts of wind and unexplained movements of objects.
“Bakersfield has a lot of history. It’s ripe for investigations. It has never been fully investigated,” said Kat Guinn, founder of the Porterville Ghost Society, a volunteer group that occasionally has joined television teams, such as those with “Ghost Hunters,” to investigate paranormal sightings at private homes, businesses, government buildings and California historical landmarks.
Noting much of Bakersfield’s history includes bizarre events — murder, mayhem and mystery — Guinn is itching to investigate the Kern County Museum and Pioneer Village in Bakersfield. Oh, what those buildings’ walls could tell, she believes.
She and her team were summoned to investigate strange activity in the eight-story Padre Hotel shortly after it was purchased by the present owners. It was in 2009 and the building was being brought down to its bones in a major renovation.
“The owners wanted to make sure people were not making things up,” she recalled, explaining that crews, particularly those working at night, were being creeped out and walking off the job.
“We kept smelling weird things. There was a smell of a fire,” she said, adding that she saw the image of a woman walking around the upper floors.
That makes sense. In its nearly century of existence, the Padre Hotel has been the scene of tragedies and deaths. The late Milton Spartacus Miller, the eccentric former owner, famously battled with city officials over demands that alarms and fire suppression systems be installed.
Miller refused. Instead, he erected a dummy missile atop the hotel and pointed it toward city hall. Eventually, a truce of sorts was reached and Miller was allowed to occupy the building’s lower two floors, which included a restaurant, bar, shops and offices. But the cantankerous Miller cheated on occupancy restrictions and a fire occurred on the top floors.
Last year, an episode of “Portals to Hell,” a paranormal reality television series hosted by Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman, was filmed at the Padre Hotel. The show promoted the episode as a trip “to Bakersfield, California, for a stay at the five-star Padre Hotel, a Prohibition-era inn. Uncovering a dark and deadly past, the team soon learned that not all of the hotel’s guests are living.”
Downtown Bakersfield has long been recognized as fertile ground for ghost stories. Michael Prince, owner and artistic director of the Gaslight Melodrama, has developed a tour of the haunted city center.
“Bakersfield has the ‘haunted’ feel to it because of its rich history of the macabre,” said Prince, whose tours draw sellout crowds. Several of his tours have been conducted for Bakersfield College’s Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning.
“Many of Bakersfield’s ghost stories are centered in and around downtown,” said Prince, adding that stories told on his tours include those about “old cemeteries that were supposedly transferred to other areas of town and the ghosts that apparently didn’t like to move.”
Other tales he tells are about families who perished in the tunnels below downtown during the fire of 1904; the 1952 earthquake that leveled much of the city’s core; construction workers who died building Bakersfield; and apparitions seen floating across streets and canals.
He also has teamed up with teacher and archivist Ken Hooper at the storied and haunted Bakersfield High School. Hooper said he gives occasional BHS tours upon request. Last Halloween, he gave a tour for a reunion group.
Prince said people love ghost tours “because they are fun. Getting scared has the same effect on people as a belly laugh. It’s an addictive emotion.”
Guinn noted people are drawn to ghost tours because they are curious.
“Everyone knows a ghost story that creeps them out. They tell ghost stories around the campfire," she said. "Look how popular author Stephen King is. People like to be scared. Everyone wants to be a ghost hunter. It’s weird, but safe fun.”
Prince’s interest in Bakersfield’s ghosts stems from his love of local history. The Highland High School graduate, who studied at the Hollywood Film Institute, said he always has loved unusual stories that are based in fact.
“I believe that strange and odd occurrences happen all the time,” said Prince. “Many times, they can’t be explained. Whether they are ghost or not remains to be seen. But I do believe in the fun and joy of telling ghost stories.”
Public fascination with paranormal activity and ghost hunting is not new. In the 1800s, theaters held public seances and told ghost stories. Maybe it was a desperate search for answers and hope for an afterlife during a time deadly infectious diseases were spreading and the Civil War was claiming an estimated 620,000 American lives.
Interest in paranormal activity has spiked during other trying times. Jessica O’Hara, in her 2010 book, “The Philosophy of Horror,” noted an increased interest after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Paranormal-themed television shows and movies further increased interest. But additional credit must be given to communities that now promote ghost tours as economic development strategies.
“Almost every major city in the U.S. has a haunted ghost tour. They are fun and people seem to always get a kick out of them,” said Prince.
The trade group America Haunts estimates U.S. haunted attractions and ghost-themed tours bring in about $300 million annually.
