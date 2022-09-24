How much Americans will spend on Halloween this year is downright scary.
With a few exceptions, spending has increased every year since the National Retail Federation started keeping track in 2005. Spending in 2009 declined because of the Great Recession and again in 2020 as people locked themselves into their homes because of the pandemic.
Last year, the federation reported that Americans spent a record-breaking $10 billion-plus on the holiday. This includes money spent on such things as costume rentals and purchases, candy, decorations, greeting cards and parties. Per-person spending on the holiday in 2021 was more than $102, which was an increase from about $92 in 2020 and about $86 in 2019.
Economists and Bakersfield costume business owners expect spending will be robust for this year’s Halloween. They note people now seem to have accepted the idea that despite the continuing COVID pandemic, they must find ways to live and enjoy their lives. They want to get out and have fun.
“Halloween is massive for us,” said Briana Keller, who operates Fantasy Frocks Costumes in downtown Bakersfield, at the corner of F and 17th streets, with her mother-in-law, Jennifer Keller.
The shop, which was started more than four decades ago by Jennifer Keller, also provides costumes year-round for private events, and local theater and high school productions.
“I wouldn’t have a store if it wasn’t for Halloween,” said Sonja Talamantes, who 15 years ago started Bakersfield Costumes in a trailer, but now shares a large space in her father’s uniform shop, Howard’s Workwear, at 323 Roberts Lane in Oildale. As local demand for costumes grew, Talamantes expanded the business. She quit her school district job as a speech therapy assistant and went full-time last year.
She said meager local costume offerings and increasing prices prompted her to begin the business when her now-college-age children were young trick-or-treaters. She spends the year scouring estate sales for vintage clothes and buying new costumes to create fantasy worlds for her young and old customers — and even their dogs.
A centuries-old holiday that has pagan and Christian roots, Halloween is celebrated on Oct. 31. This year, witches and goblins will be out in force on a Monday evening.
Dressing up for the holiday gained popularity in the 1800s, with most people wearing simple costumes, such a sheet to depict a ghost, made at home. In the early 1900s, paper costumes became popular. Then rubber character masks came into vogue. Costumes have become increasingly more expensive and sophisticated.
Still among the most popular costumes are those depicting witches, ghosts, pirates, police officers and firefighters, according to Keller and Talamantes. But characters in movies and television shows, as well as political personalities and those depicting current events, have caught the imagination of Halloween revelers.
“Marvel released a lot of movies this year,” noted Keller, who anticipates a demand for such characters as the ever-popular Spider-Man, as well as Thor, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Wolverine and Iron Man. Don’t overlook the DC mainstays, such as Batman and Robin, the Joker, Wonder Woman, Superman and Lois Lane. (OK, Lois’ costume might be a bit too subtle for most people’s taste. But I had to throw her in as “shoutout” to newspaper women.)
The animated films “Lightyear,” “Minion: The Rise of Gru” and “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” are fertile grounds to cultivate costume characters. And what mother wouldn’t be proud to send her children off to trick-or-treat as “Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe”?
And DC’s “League of Super Pets,” about the Justice League being captured and Superman’s dog, Krypto, forming a rescue team of shelter animals, is sure to inspire dressing up pets. Krypton gives superpowers to a hound named Ace, a pig named PB, a squirrel named Chip and a turtle named Merton. The film makes me want to dress up my tortoise, Bruce.
The 2022 blockbuster films, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis,” are certain to be popular costume generators, as well.
There are so many streaming television shows and series that it’s hard to identify likely costume characters. This goes for the network shows, as well. Most feature ordinary people doing not-so-ordinary things. Those characters don’t scream “exciting costume.”
But the land of politics is another thing. Look for Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama to appear on your doorstep. With this year being the 50th anniversary of President Nixon’s resignation, maybe Dick will rise from the grave. Those folks are always good for a laugh.
And even the FBI might show up and threaten a search. Any number of characters could be ripped from this year’s headlines. Who knows, maybe our very own Congressman Kevin McCarthy will rate a costume.
According to a survey by DIYS.com, an online website, last year, the United States topped the global list of Halloween costume-wearing people. The United Kingdom came in second, with Mexico third.
