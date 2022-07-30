AK9I9145 (copy)

There's not a set law that tells a parent when a child is old enough to be left alone. It's a judgment call that parents have to make. But there is guidance available from a number of agencies that work with children.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

During the heart of the pandemic, child care options might not have been the biggest issue facing parents.

After all, if everyone’s at home, there’s not much of a need for a babysitter.