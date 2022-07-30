During the heart of the pandemic, child care options might not have been the biggest issue facing parents.
After all, if everyone’s at home, there’s not much of a need for a babysitter.
But now that restrictions have largely been lifted, more and more parents have had to head back to their place of work, as the remote office isn’t an option for everyone.
It leaves a difficult question for many to consider, especially during the summer: When is it safe to leave a child home alone?
California doesn’t have any law that recognizes a particular age when kids can be left home alone, according to Tim Fulenwider, executive director for the office of instructional support services in the Bakersfield City School District.
However, he did point out a number of resources that exist to help guide parents on their decision-making process.
For example, over the last 25 years or so, the California Bar Association has published a free guide that offers information on the legality of certain situations, titled “Kids & the Law.”
It offers basic information on the law that children, and their parents, should be aware of, and it notes certain scenarios when a parent might be in a legally precarious situation if he or she leaves a child at home alone, e.g. if the child regularly exhibits truant behavior.
And it does mention where there are laws on the subject of unsupervised children: Children ages 6 and under cannot be left alone in a car if the keys are still in the ignition or if any other conditions could put them at significant risk. Someone age 12 or older must stay behind to supervise them.
Nationally, there are age ranges established in some states for when a child can be left home alone; however, they vary widely. In Kansas, the youngest a child can be left home alone is 6. In Illinois, it’s age 14.
“Because there are no specific age limit laws (in California), it comes down to the judgment of the parent,” Fulenwider added.
The California Department of Education also offers a series of questions parents should consider before leaving their child at home, as well as a few tips for when it comes time to do so.
“Before your child stays home alone, write out the house rules and put them in an easy-to-find place,” according to the CDE website. It also advises parents should decide on a trial period to iron out the wrinkles and modify the rules if needed. Use the trial period to review house rules, first aid and safety skills.
Parents also might want to have rules on things such as what children can watch, what they can eat and when they should contact a parent, which are all aspects of parenting that have become somewhat easier to monitor in absentia over the last few years thanks to technology.
Regarding overnight, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services notes that leaving kids home alone should probably be avoided until a child is in his or her late teens. But it mentions a few things that should be considered in that scenario, which really apply to almost any home alone situation: "Can your teen resist peer pressure? Is your teen likely to be fearful? How well does your teen follow the rules?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.