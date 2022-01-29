February is the month of love and there are so many reasons to adore this wonderful place we call home. From our community values to industry leadership across numerous sectors, Kern County is filled with residents who deeply care about the success and longevity of this region.
When it comes to loving thy neighbor, there is no better place where this is embodied than within Kern County’s workforce. County staff work diligently to provide essential quality-of-life services to our diverse communities, exemplifying what it means to be public servants.
With dozens of departments dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of residents, each unique branch touches the most important aspects of people’s lives. From small acts of kindness to life-changing innovations, our local government provides wraparound services ranging from public safety to child support to the enhancement of public spaces through investment in Kern County parks.
Most recently, Kern County was awarded $6.5 million in Proposition 68 funding to transform Lamont Park into a state-of-the-art recreation facility. This hard-fought endeavor pulled on the heartstrings of county staff who became greatly invested in the Lamont community.
Countless months were spent listening to the desires and challenges of residents in Lamont to construct a renovation plan filled with solutions to meet their needs. This grant application became much more than just the beautification of a local park, but instead, provided a beacon of hope to one of Kern County’s disadvantaged communities, showing them their local government was listening to their concerns and doing something about it.
This one small example shows the power of public service. Here in Kern County, our mission is to exceed expectations of the communities we serve, changing the way people feel about government, those who manage it, and the service it provides. It’s important everyone in our community know they can participate in this process and join a conversation where every voice matters.
This year, Kern County has launched a campaign to gather information from residents on what services matter most to them. People can visit our website, kerncounty.com, and fill out a community feedback form. Here, residents can rank the importance of local services to help our county responsibly plan for the coming year.
It is an honor to work in a field dedicated to making life better for our community. I figured this month, there was nothing better to write about than the impact of Kern County, an organization I truly love.
