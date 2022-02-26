With this month’s focus on health, there is no better time than now to spotlight Kern County’s latest initiative designed to support residents in feeling their best. “Let’s get healthy Kern” was recently launched by the Kern County Public Health Services Department as a call to action for our community to focus on improving their overall health and wellness.
Inside this program, residents can access three free community resources: Know Your Numbers, Certified Healthy, and Waste Hunger Not Food. These programs are available year-round and can be used in tandem, or on their own, by anyone at any age.
Director of Kern County Public Health Brynn Carrigan says the push for residents to prioritize their health stems from ensuring our community is equipped to successfully combat COVID-19 by decreasing comorbidities among residents.
“As we continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to invest in your overall health. Public Health is here to help, providing tools and resources to assist you and your family,” said Carrigan, “Whether it is selecting healthier menu options at local restaurants or incorporating exercise into your daily routine, join us on the road to better health today. Let’s get healthy Kern!”
Waste Hunger Not Food rescues healthy food that may otherwise go to waste by distributing it to those in need. This program works in partnership with local nonprofit CityServe to deliver nutritious food from local schools, restaurants and markets directly into communities with limited access to fresh items.
Certified Healthy is a tool for residents looking to make better choices on the go. Residents can download the Safe Diner App and search for “certified healthy” restaurants around Kern County that meet Public Health’s standards for nutritious meal options.
#KnowYouNumbers works to empower residents through providing wraparound resources to improve their fitness. Program participants have access to free health screenings for body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels before and after program interventions. #KnowYourNumbers also includes free nutrition coaching with Public Health’s nutritionist and free fitness classes through In-Shape Health Clubs.
While COVID-19 may be something our community works to combat for years to come, there is opportunity to improve our overall health beginning today. For more information on how to access these programs, please visit Kern County Public Health’s website at kernpublichealth.com.
