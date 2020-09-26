Since its start in 1974, Bakersfield’s Greek Food Festival has grown to become essential within the community. As festival chairperson and St. George Parish council member Emmanuel Strategos states, “It has become a Bakersfield staple. I think people look forward to it and we work hard to make it one of the most quality events of the year.”
Even with the restrictions of COVID-19 causing many to switch gears, the Greek Food Festival has succeeded in maintaining its quality as it is set to introduce a new spin on the beloved festival with a “grab and go” event.
While the core of the festival is a fundraiser for the church, it also provides an opportunity for Greek food and culture to be shared and received. When asked about the significance of the festival, Strategos goes on to explain the nature of the Greek culture, an essence that is grounded in “food and feeding others,” as the Greeks “are eager to share their culture and food with everyone.”
And there will certainly be no shortage of food come festival time. Many of the a la carte dishes feature authentic Greek food, such as gyros (priced at $7 each), dolmathas (meat stuffed grape leaves), tyropita, spanakopita (cheese and spinach pies), pastitso (Greek style lasagna) and of course pastries. And the food does not stop there, with a variety of main dinner courses such as Greek style lemon chicken, leg of lamb, pork suvlaki, lemon rice and so much more, each priced at $15.
Patrons will not only have the opportunity to experience the wondrous tastes of the Greek culture, they will also be introduced to the customary sounds as Greek music will continuously be played throughout. With continued growth in turnout, the continuation of the Greek Food Festival comes as no surprise. Though in trying times such as these, the festival provides more than just an opportunity to be immersed in culture; it allows moments of joy.
“We feel that this event will allow some degree of normalcy and will allow this Bakersfield tradition to hopefully add some joy to our community,” said Strategos.
As stated, the event will be run in a “grab and go” fashion with three options of ordering and pick up. One option allows for individuals to preorder at the festival website and be given a time slot for pick-up. There is a delivery option using Postmates. Lastly there is the option of going to the church to order and take the food to go.
The festival takes place Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Lunch service is held between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with dinner service from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival will be located at the church facility, 401 Truxtun Ave. Masks and social distancing rules are enforced to ensure the health and safety of all.
For more information, visit bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org. Check the website periodically as information regarding the festival is continuously updated.
