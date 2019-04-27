Stars Playhouse invites everyone of all ages to come enjoy its “Golden Age of Shakespeare” show, opening May 3 and showing through May 18 every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The show is a twist on Shakespeare plays combined with beloved classic television shows like “I Love Lucy” as “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” the “Twilight Zone” as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Gilligan’s Island” as “As You Like It.”
The first three plays are presented in black and white, whereas the last three are in “Technicolor.”
The three plays in color include “Happy Days” as “Romeo and Juliet,” “Laverne & Shirley” as “Much Ado About Nothing” and “The Brady Bunch” as “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Between shows there will also be vintage commercials and theme songs and the audience is widely encouraged to join in on the sing-along.
The show is a simplified version of Shakespeare’s classics so that everyone can enjoy. Director Vickie Stricklind said, “We made it so everyone could experience and enjoy Shakespeare.”
Stricklind, along with show creator and codirector Tena Williamson, has put together a show for everyone to enjoy regardless of age. Even the cast has a wide range, with actors as young as 8 and as old as 80.
“There’s something for everyone,” Williamson said. “Parents and grandparents will have nostalgia with the shows.”
The show also features things such as fairies for the younger audience to enjoy.
Both directors hope to see an audience of all age groups.
“I really hope a lot of different age groups come and enjoy the sing-along and have fun,” Williamson said.
The show was created to shed light on the Shakespeare classics and to give the audience a fulfilling experience, a better view of Shakespeare and his role in society today.
“To this day, in every single developed country, Shakespeare is being performed in every language,” Williamson said. “It’s a building block for good acting and directing.” ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.