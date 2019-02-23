Sophila Turner has always been able to turn obstacles in her life into something positive. She had her first child at age 15 and went on to earn her degree and become a cardiac nurse. Today, she is fighting for her life as she waits for a new heart.
Sophila’s cardiac journey began seven years ago with a cough, shortness of breath, intense fatigue and chest pain. She saw her doctor who performed an EKG on her. Sophila noticed some abnormalities in the results, but her doctor felt she was too young to have cardiac problems and instead prescribed medication for asthma.
While discussing her symptoms with her fellow nurses at work, one colleague noted that Sophila had the signs of left-side heart failure. Sophila knew she was right. Eventually, she was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and congestive heart failure.
Six months later, her heart function dropped and she was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia.
At the hospital, Sophila was shocked when doctors evaluated her and stated that she needed a heart transplant. As a cardiac nurse, she knew what a tough and risky road was ahead. In May 2017, Sophila underwent a procedure to repair her mitral valve to buy some time while she waited for a new heart. Unfortunately, the procedure failed and doctors were forced to abort the surgery to keep Sophila alive.
After the surgery, Sophila’s blood pressure dropped and she spent eight days in the intensive care unit. Her doctors said she could not return to work and needed to lose 52 pounds before she could be considered for a new heart. She also had to undergo another procedure to determine if she needed a cardiac assist device.
That night she prayed for strength.
Miraculously the next morning, her doctors discovered her heart function was now normal, she no longer needed the assisted device and she could go back to work.
With a second chance at life, Sophila has prioritized her health so she can spend more precious time with her children and granddaughter. She lost 90 pounds and is on the waiting list for a heart transplant. She encourages women to have hope and strength in the face of adversity.
She wants others to know they are not alone when suffering with health issues and encourages taking advantage of resources like the American Heart Association support networks for cardiac and stroke patients, survivors and their families. ￼
