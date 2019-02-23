Feeling overwhelmed with life is something Pamela Schull Feer knows a lot about.
Pamela is living with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the skin, blood vessels, joints, kidneys, nervous system and causes complications in the heart and brain. As a wife, mother and CEO of the Miss Kern County Pageant & Scholarship Organization, she often puts on a brave face when she may be feeling her worst.
Lupus patients are susceptible to coronary artery disease due to having increased risk factors such as hypertension, joint problems and muscle pain.
Pamela’s lupus has caused her to have serious heart muscle disease, which could lead to heart failure if her heart is not strong enough to pump enough blood to her body’s tissues and organs. She has myocarditis, inflammation of the myocardium, the muscle tissue to the heart. This causes Pamela to experience chest pain and a rapid or irregular heartbeat that often occurs when there is inflammation in her other muscles and added stress to her body. She also has pericarditis, an inflammation of her pericardium, the two thin layers of a saclike tissue that surround the heart and hold it in place to help it work. Her pericarditis causes Pamela to experience sharp pain in her chest, shortness of breath, fatigue and dizziness.
Additionally, Pamela periodically suffers from fever, feeling ill, poor appetite, weight gain, headaches, blurry vision, seizures and strokes.
In November 2010, she had a mini stroke that impacted her speech. She underwent physical therapy and speech therapy to regain her strength and overcome a stutter. However, in October 2018, Pamela suffered further complications from the stroke that impacted the sight in her left eye.
In addition to the physical toll Pamela’s lupus and related heart and brain conditions have taken on her, the journey has also been emotionally taxing. She is determined to leave a legacy of service and focuses on the positive aspects of her life including her family, organization and community to help keep depression at bay.
Pamela’s advice to other lupus patients is to find ways to control the disease activity and risk factors for cardiovascular disease and stroke. She encourages others to follow heart healthy habits like reducing stress, eating a proper diet and surrounding yourself with a supportive team. Pamela believes that by having a positive attitude and working hard in the face of life’s challenges, anyone can overcome any obstacle.
