When her daughter Ava was 8 weeks old, Laura Escodebo received news no mother wants to hear – there was something wrong with her heart.
Laura woke up to her baby wailing in the night. Ava was Laura’s third child and her cries were like none she had heard before. She and her husband, Christopher, took her to urgent care. When they arrived, Ava stopped breathing. Fortunately, the paramedics on-site jumped into action. Ava was airlifted to a children’s hospital nearby where Laura and Christopher waited, expecting the worst. Laura still experiences post-traumatic stress when she hears helicopters.
Ava was diagnosed with coarctation of the aorta. The congenital heart defect hadn’t been detected during Laura’s pregnancy or Ava’s first few days of life.
Ava underwent open-heart surgery the day before Mother’s Day in 2012. Her condition was critical and she wasn’t expected to survive the first 30 minutes of the operation. Doctors worked to correct a “kink” in her aorta that was located on the backside of her aortic arch. Complicating things further, the defect was also located at the “T” in the aorta. The doctor made the decision to keep Ava on bypass for an extra six minutes to reconstruct the “T.” Ava recovered in the hospital for another two weeks and immediately began getting stronger. Today, she is a healthy and energetic 6-year-old but may require another procedure in her teenage years.
The cause of Ava’s defect is still unknown. In the United States, about 40,000 children are born with a heart defect each year. However, unbeknownst to Laura at the time, her family did have a history of heart disease. Her father passed away from an aortic rupture in 2018. He had been adopted and Laura began to connect with distant relatives while making his funeral arrangements.
She learned that his biological family had a history of issues with the aorta.
Throughout Ava’s cardiac journey, Laura has followed the advice she received from her dear friend and fellow heart mom, the late Valinda Jockinson, which is to “take pictures!”
Valinda told her: “You will get explanations and answers as you watch this situation unfold. One day, Ava will have questions. Take pictures so you can show her what she’s overcome.”
Laura encourages other heart moms to do the same as well as trust their intuition and learn about the risks of congenital heart defects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.