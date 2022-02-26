Tasha Cox was a healthy 37-year-old when she learned she was pregnant with her first child. It was a “dream come true,” shared Cox. Shortly into her pregnancy, Tasha began to notice symptoms that didn’t feel right. First, her blood pressure felt high. She asked her medical team about the change in her readings and they tested her for preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication most commonly characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine, but she was informed that the test was negative. Other concerns included swelling in her body, her skin developing a purplish tint and instances of extreme chest pain that radiated through her back making it difficult to move — all symptoms of pregnancy, Tasha was informed.
Tasha was prescheduled for a C-section and ended up having the procedure a little bit early. The plan was Tasha would be able to hold the baby right after delivery, but the delivery didn’t go as planned. Tasha doesn’t remember a lot from the operating room but does remember waking up and her son’s father was holding the baby. Tasha’s memory of her hospital recovery is also a little foggy. Her mother has shared with her that during recovery she was extremely swollen on the lower half of her body and her heart rate and oxygen levels were inconsistent. Tasha’s mother was extremely concerned.
After a few days in the hospital, Tasha and her son, Johnathan, were sent home to recover. She was still swollen and experiencing complications. After about six days, Tasha remembers going into the living room one morning and feeling like she was going to pass out. She decided to sit on the floor, and she did pass out. Her son’s father called 911 and Tasha’s mother.
In the ambulance Tasha suffered a massive seizure and upon arrival at the emergency room she experienced a cardiac arrest and had to be revived and then intubated. Her family was informed that Tasha might not make it. The next thing Tasha remembers is waking up the next afternoon, Christmas Day. Her family had decorated the hospital room with pictures of her son and labeled them to help her remember. She was told that her heart was performing at 30 percent, and they might need to consider a heart transplant. It was determined she had a condition called peripartum cardiomyopathy. Peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM), also known as postpartum cardiomyopathy, is an uncommon form of heart failure that happens during the last month of pregnancy or up to five months after giving birth. About 1,000 to 1,300 women develop the condition in the United States each year.
Tasha was placed on medication to improve her heart function and eventually was discharged. Initially, Tasha had to wear a vest that would shock her heart if she went into cardiac arrest again. It was a scary time. She lost 60 pounds of fluid she was retaining, but felt like she was “a shell of a body that couldn’t really do anything.” Tasha’s sister flew out to help her care for her newborn and assumed the role of mom for Johnathan’s first month of life.
Tasha slowly improved and returned to a cardiologist after five months and was told her heart function had gone up to 50 percent and she was considered recovered. Today Tasha’s heart is working at about 70 percent. She takes medication daily and will need it for the remainder of her life. Instead of being recovered, she considers herself “a person living with heart disease.” Tasha notes that there are many things that could put her back into heart failure, so she’s very careful about what she eats, exercising and taking care of herself.
During her recovery, Tasha found support through a Facebook group for survivors. Tasha connected with a local woman named Heidi and they quickly developed a friendship. Tasha considers her a “heart sister,” someone of whom she could ask questions and seek advice.
“Knowing there are others out there like you and having Heidi’s support was, and still is, critical,” shares Cox.
Tasha’s advice for expectant mothers is: “Trust your instincts. If something seems wrong for you, keep pushing for answers. If you don’t advocate for yourself, the results could be extreme."
