Let’s face it, it’s been a rough two years. Even those focused on health have let a few things slip and lost their rhythm. Cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, remain the No. 1 killer of women and, in fact, heart disease deaths rose significantly last year. And COVID-19 — and all the complexities of it — remain top of mind. People are experiencing lower physical and emotional wellness. But that doesn’t need to be the end of the story. It’s time to reclaim your rhythm.
Go Red for Women® is encouraging all of us to take back control of physical health and mental well-being. To reclaim it. The majority of cardiac and stroke events can be prevented so there’s no better time than now to take action.
Think of a goal you can set that works for your life, to give you the best chance at life. Whether you need to start or restart a physical activity routine, prepare a healthy meal for your family, schedule an annual wellness visit, tackle stress, or learn hands-only CPR, the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women are here to support you with tools and resources. And we’ll use the universal language of music to inspire us and help us feel that rhythm.
In the next few pages, you’ll meet some inspiring heart disease survivors and health champions. They are bravely sharing their stories and messages to raise awareness and to encourage all women to take charge of their health. These incredible warriors will also tell you how they are reclaiming their rhythm and the songs that give them inspiration. Listen to their stories and share their messages, because losing even one woman to heart disease and stroke is too many.
