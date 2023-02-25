Margaret Patteson.jpg

At 51, Margaret Patteson, a marathoner and avid cyclist, suffered a heart attack while on a remote group bike ride on Round Mountain Road in Bakersfield.

 Photo by Albert Ma

Nearly nine years after her heart attack, Margaret Patteson continues to move forward on her road to recovery.

“I just try to always see the positive,” she said. “I’ve learned to discover the joy in life. Not let the minutiae of life bring you down. Life is a gift. It’s precious and short.”