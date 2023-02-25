If you have ever struggled to sleep, you’re not alone. The American Sleep Association found that 40 percent of Americans are sleep deprived. Although a missed night or two may not have significant long-term impact, healthy sleep is now considered essential for lifelong heart and brain health.
The American Heart Association recently updated its checklist that assesses cardiovascular health and added a new key measure, healthy sleep. Now called Life’s Essential 8, the checklist also includes weight, blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, diet, physical activity and nicotine exposure.
Studies have shown that too much or too little sleep is associated with heart disease, so prioritizing sleep is important. Adults should aim for an average of seven to nine hours and babies and kids need more depending on their age.
For those that find it difficult to get a good night’s sleep, here are some tips:
● Go to bed and wake up at around the same time each day.
● Keep your phone and other electronic devices away from the bed. Turn off notifications and set a "do not disturb" period so you can sleep uninterrupted.
● Listen to music or enjoy a cup of caffeine-free tea to wind down in the evening.
● Get enough exercise during the day to help you sleep better at night.
If after cleaning up sleep hygiene someone finds it difficult to get a restful night’s sleep, they should follow up with their medical provider. Possible sleep disorders, like sleep apnea, could be considered and if found, would need to be addressed. The use of sleep aids or supplements is also an option, but they are not recommended for regular use and should only be taken under the supervision of a health care practitioner.
A majority of heart disease and stroke risk factors may be prevented by healthy lifestyle choices like eating nutritious foods, moving more, avoiding nicotine and sleeping well. A longer, healthier life is the goal and a good night’s sleep can play a vital role.
