If you have ever struggled to sleep, you’re not alone. The American Sleep Association found that 40 percent of Americans are sleep deprived. Although a missed night or two may not have significant long-term impact, healthy sleep is now considered essential for lifelong heart and brain health.

The American Heart Association recently updated its checklist that assesses cardiovascular health and added a new key measure, healthy sleep. Now called Life’s Essential 8, the checklist also includes weight, blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, diet, physical activity and nicotine exposure.

