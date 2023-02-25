Felicia Pickett lives a joyful life.
Singing in her church choir. Taking Zumba, belly dancing and salsa dancing classes. Decorating for parties with balloon art for friends and family members.
“If there’s a dance out there, I’ll try it,” said the lifelong Bakersfield resident and mother of two grown sons.
Ironically, one of the most life-changing events began while celebrating a friend.
In 2019 at a work colleague’s going-away party, Pickett started to feel ill. She thought it was indigestion after indulging in too much festive food.
Uncharacteristically, she left the party early; once home, her symptoms worsened. Her then 29-year-old son, Michael Redd Jr., finally convinced her to go to the doctor when she started to feel “delirious” and her arms began to hurt.
Once at an urgent care clinic, the doctor informed Pickett she was having a heart attack and called an ambulance to take her to the nearest hospital. Her son watched helplessly as his mom was whisked away on a stretcher.
Doctors performed an emergency stent surgery and she stayed in the hospital for three days.
Although a specific cause for her heart attack was never diagnosed, she was under a lot of personal and professional stress at the time.
“We tend to be superwomen, it’s ingrained in us that we have to do everything," Pickett said.
Since her event, Pickett has completely revamped her diet.
“I eat so many more vegetables,” she said. “I’ve learned how to cook, and I’m cooking vegetables I’ve never cooked before.”
Although active prior to her event, Pickett has added more exercise, including jump-roping, which she and her son do together. She’s reminded of the impact her heart attack had on him, too, and why it’s important to help loved ones deal with the aftermath of witnessing a traumatic experience like hers.
“They are going through something, too," she said. "Sit with them, talk to them, let them express themselves. It helps to process.”
Now she’s using her experience to urge others to pay attention to their body.
“If you feel something different from what you normally feel, get checked.”
