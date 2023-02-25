Felicia Pickett.jpg

Once at an urgent care clinic, the doctor informed Felicia Pickett she was having a heart attack and called an ambulance to take her to the nearest hospital. Her son watched helplessly as his mom was whisked away on a stretcher.

 Contributed photo

Felicia Pickett lives a joyful life.

Singing in her church choir. Taking Zumba, belly dancing and salsa dancing classes. Decorating for parties with balloon art for friends and family members.

