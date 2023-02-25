Faith Earnest.jpg

Faith Earnest underwent her first open heart surgery at 5 weeks old. A second surgery followed and a third all before her fourth birthday.

 Photo by Albert Ma

Faith Earnest may have been born with only half a heart, but she’s quick to share that “by the grace of God, I am living a whole life.”

Initially, Earnest's congenital heart defect went undetected after birth. Her parents took her home and adjusted to life with a tiny newborn. It wasn’t until they noticed that she wasn’t hitting traditional milestones, like lifting her head, that they became concerned.

