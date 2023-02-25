Faith Earnest may have been born with only half a heart, but she’s quick to share that “by the grace of God, I am living a whole life.”
Initially, Earnest's congenital heart defect went undetected after birth. Her parents took her home and adjusted to life with a tiny newborn. It wasn’t until they noticed that she wasn’t hitting traditional milestones, like lifting her head, that they became concerned.
A visit to the pediatrician led to a referral to a gastroenterologist for a suspected problem with her stomach. The doctor heard a heart murmur and referred the family to a cardiologist who diagnosed her with heterotaxy syndrome. In Earnest’s case, she has a multiorgan defect, including only having half a heart, which is positioned on the incorrect side.
She underwent her first open heart surgery at 5 weeks old. A second surgery followed and a third all before her fourth birthday. Her parents were informed that if that third surgery didn’t work, they weren’t sure there was much they could do.
As she grew, her parents were told that her quality of life would be low.
“Initially, we were told I wouldn’t be able to do much,” Earnest said.
Physicians predicted she wouldn’t even be able to go to school. But Earnest was determined to beat those odds. When she reached school age, she begged to go to school and her parents relented and enrolled her. Her heart condition did cause her to miss school, sometimes for weeks at a time, but she would always catch up and not fall behind.
“I tried things and exceeded all expectations,” she said.
Through her 22 years, Earnest has accomplished a great deal. A college graduate, today she works full time. Her hobbies include writing, especially poetry, and giving back by volunteering at a camp for children with heart defects.
Earnest's medical team thought she’d need a heart transplant sooner rather than later, but so far, it has not been advised. She sees cardiologists regularly and is currently believed to be among the top 10 healthiest people who have undergone a Fontan surgery.
She shares her story to encourage others to make an impact in the world.
“We all have a limited time on earth, whether or not you have a heart condition," she said. "We don't get to control how much time, but we do have some say what we do with that time.”
Earnest is living proof you can experience a wholehearted life, even with half a heart.
