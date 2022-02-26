Many people ask Eric Peck, M.D., what a cardiothoracic surgeon does. He replies that he performs surgeries for problems with the heart and lungs. Generally, the work entails procedures like heart bypass surgery, heart valve replacement and removing infections and cancers from the lungs.
Dr. Peck, who serves as a cardiothoracic surgery specialist at Dignity Health, finds the heart an amazing and complex structure, “It has chambers, its own electrical system, valves, arteries and it’s a vital organ that is deeply rooted to the human condition.” He’s also quick to share some fun facts about the heart, including the fact that it beats 100,000 times per day and pumps 2,000 gallons of blood through your body daily.
Dr. Peck treats many women who face heart disease and notes it impacts both men and women, so everyone needs to be aware.
“The risk factors for heart disease in women and men are similar,” notes Peck. “Everyone should pay attention to family history, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol numbers, weight, tobacco and vaping use, and diabetes.”
But Dr. Peck also adds, “Women, especially women after menopause, need to pay attention and look for signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke.”
Dr. Peck encourages men and women to work together to keep the whole family healthy. “I’ve found that the recipe for success in sticking to health goals involves making sure they are part of your weekly routine. Know what’s necessary to keep your body, mind and spirit healthy,” Peck says. “When wellness becomes a habit, you don't need to find time to do it.” He shares that this is advice he implements in his own life.
“My wife and I take our three dogs for a walk together several nights a week after work. It’s our way of ensuring we all get exercise. We also meal plan together so the responsibility for healthier meals is a shared one.”
A proud member of the Bakersfield community, Dr. Peck is thankful for the opportunity to raise awareness about preventing heart disease and stroke. “This mission is personal to me. Like many people, I have a female family member who, in her 40s, began experiencing symptoms which impacted her normally active lifestyle. Initially, there was no explanation for what was going on. But due to the diligence and compassion of a local physician, it was eventually identified as a heart condition. I am pleased to share that my family member was treated and is now back to living life and thriving. It really shows how important this issue is in our community for women of all ages."
