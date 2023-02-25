Anila Chadha, MD.jpg

Dr. Anila Chadha said her female patients often don’t prioritize their own health.

 Photo by Albert Ma

As a family physician and obesity medicine physician, Dr. Anila Chadha helps patients achieve medical weight loss so that they can decrease the burden of metabolic and cardiovascular health problems.

“I’m extremely passionate about women’s metabolic health,” she said. “My goal is to empower them with the knowledge about their risk factors and prevention.”

