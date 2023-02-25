Ah, February ... the month of love ... and hearts. Literally. In addition to Valentine’s Day, the month is federally designated as American Heart Month.
President Lyndon B. Johnson, who had a heart attack at age 47, issued the first presidential proclamation of American Heart Month in 1964. Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February as American Heart Month.
The month kicks off with National Wear Red Day the first Friday of February as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative. Coast to coast, landmarks, news anchors and neighborhoods go red to raise awareness about women’s heart and brain health. In Kern County, Bakersfield Behavioral Health, Centre for Neuro Skills and Dignity Health’s Memorial Hospital were some of the more prominent buildings to Go Red this year on Friday, Feb. 3.
“Heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 killer of women,” said Kelley Berry, executive director of the American Heart Association in Kern County. “It’s a sobering statistic: more women die of cardiovascular disease than all cancers combined, and heart attacks are on the rise in younger women. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same.”
This year during Heart Month — and beyond — the American Heart Association is challenging people to “Be the Beat” and learn CPR. The organization’s goal is to have at least one person per household to know CPR.
Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of a hospital in the United States. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival — which is key since about 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. And, because about 70 percent of cardiac arrests happen at home, odds are the person who needs CPR will be a family member or friend.
If it’s been a while since you learned CPR (or if you’ve never learned), the American Heart Association has a 90-second video to learn Hands-Only CPR. Even better, you no longer have to use breaths when giving CPR — you can just push hard and fast on the center of the chest.
Here are the simple steps to Hands-Only CPR:
Step 1: If a teen or adult in your home suddenly collapses, call 911 immediately.
According to the American Heart Association, people feel more confident performing Hands-Only CPR and are more likely to remember the correct rate when trained to the beat of a familiar song. Songs like the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” are between 100 to 120 beats per minute, the same rate at which rescuers should perform compressions when administering CPR.
This year, Be the Beat for your own life by taking care of your heart and brain health. And take a few minutes to learn Hands-Only CPR so you can Be the Beat for someone else.
