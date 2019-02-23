Ashli Stewart was doing everything right. Growing tired of her fluctuating weight, she decided to take charge of her health in her 30s by eating clean and working out four times a week. Despite her positive changes, she had no idea she was on the verge of a heart attack.
While at the gym, she began to feel pain on the left side of her chest. She brushed it off as a sign that she needing to get back into her fitness routine after taking a few days off. Back at the gym a few days later, the pain re-emerged as she started to warm up.
She knew something wasn’t right.
Over the next few weeks, Ashli met with several different doctors, which, unfortunately, led to a string of misdiagnoses, including exercise-induced asthma and acid reflux. Knowing her pain was more severe than these, she urged doctors to take a closer look at her history of high blood pressure. The third doctor she visited ordered a stress test and a heart monitor thanks to her persistence.
He was shocked to discover that at age 32, Ashli’s left artery was clogged.
She was referred to a cardiologist who diagnosed her with premature coronary artery disease. As a working single mother of two, she took pride in being a “fixer,” but now had to trust in her medical team to find a solution.
In July 2016, Ashli underwent surgery and received two stents in her left artery. While her stents will eventually need to be replaced and she must now take daily medication to lower her blood pressure and cholesterol, she is happy to have a second chance at life.
Since her surgery, Ashli has used her repaired heart to the fullest. She has fallen in love, given birth to a third son and excelled at her career. Today, she is passing healthy traditions on to her children and talking to them about their family’s history of heart disease so they understand their risk.
In February, Ashli will serve as the passion speaker for the American Heart Association 2019 Kern County Go Red for Women luncheon where she will share her experience to help raise awareness about women’s heart health. Her advice to others is to know their numbers, learn their family history with heart disease and be their own health advocate when they know something isn’t right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.