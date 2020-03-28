Surrounded by the Santa Ynez Valley hills, Solvang is a gem for tourists and weekend travelers alike. Solvang is a little town in Santa Barbara County with a European reputation. Solvang’s main attraction is the town’s European culture and architecture, from shops to restaurants, it’s all built Danish style.
Things to do
Tourists can easily walk through Solvang within a couple hours, excluding the time spent at the many different shops. Solvang offers a variety of boutiques, antique shops, art galleries and the famous Copenhagen House.
Solvang also has many museums, like Elverhoj Museum of History & Art, which displays Solvang’s history, Vikings and works created by local artists; the Wilding Museum, which showcases nature through art while promoting wildlife conservation; and the Great Hall of the Danes and the Amber Museum, which features Danish Viking history, antiques and artifacts.
Things to eat
Solvang is also known for its wineries and cuisine. Solvang Restaurant serves a combination of Danish and American food while giving its customers a Scandinavian feel. Solvang Restaurant’s popular dish is the traditional aebleskiver, a delicious Danish jelly-filled donut topped with powdered sugar and raspberry jam. Visitors come in and out the door just to order this Danish dessert. Customers can even order it with a side of vanilla ice cream.
One of many wineries in Solvang is Sevtap Tasting Room, with its handcrafted Bordeaux-style blends. Sevtap Tasting Room has an intimate space, inside and out, allowing its guests to feel welcome. A traditional wine served in Solvang is glogg, which is a mulled, hot wine popular in areas like Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. The taste of glogg is sweet, spicy and makes you feel warm, making this beverage perfect for cold weather days.
Nestled in the heart of Solvang in the Petersen Village Square is Mortensen’s Danish Bakery, where they sell Denmark’s favorite pastries. Mortensen’s Danish Bakery carries a legacy in Solvang, creating authentic, traditional recipes that feature flaky pastries, all-butter shortbread, and real whipped cream napoleons and chocolate eclairs. Mortensen’s cream puff is filled with a sweet cream filling in between a crispy, golden puff and topped with chocolate. Order your pastries with Mortensen’s latte and tea, which come perfect enough to sip and stroll through the rest of Solvang. ￼
