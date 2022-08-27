The Santa Ynez Valley is home to many picturesque destinations, perhaps none more so than Solvang. Called the "Danish capital of America," the town offers visitors a slice of Denmark without having to board a plane. 

Those looking for the most traditional experience won't have to wait long with the return of Solvang Danish Days, which is back after a two-year hiatus. This three-day cultural event returns this month with a weekend of themed events, parades, traditional food, beer, ax throwing and more.

