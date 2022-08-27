The Santa Ynez Valley is home to many picturesque destinations, perhaps none more so than Solvang. Called the "Danish capital of America," the town offers visitors a slice of Denmark without having to board a plane.
Those looking for the most traditional experience won't have to wait long with the return of Solvang Danish Days, which is back after a two-year hiatus. This three-day cultural event returns this month with a weekend of themed events, parades, traditional food, beer, ax throwing and more.
This year's theme is "Velkommen Igen" ("Welcome Again") in honor of visitors returning to the town established by Danish-Americans in 1911. (The celebrations began in 1926 on Solvang's 25th anniversary and gained national notoriety after a 1947 article in The Saturday Evening Post about the "spotless Danish village that blooms like a rose in California's charming Santa Ynez Valley.")
Most of what people have come to expect from Danish Days will be back this year along with some additions, the most notable being the inclusion of three Danish maids, one for this year as well as for the two years the event was not held due to the pandemic.
"That is the biggest change to the festival tradition," said Anna Ferguson-Sparks of Stiletto Marketing, which promotes events in the valley. "This festival is very much about tradition so there are not many changes that happen each year. Some changes in the components this year include a couple of new facets in the events."
After a popular Lego-building event in April, Solvang will welcome back pro builders who will compete on the Saturday and Sunday of the event.
Ferguson-Sparks said, "We'll be doing a mini-competition and we will have three or four builders coming including one from the 'Lego Masters' Fox TV show."
The theme will be Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales. Fans of the Danish storyteller can also enjoy performances from Randel McGee, who will read Andersen's tales at different locations through the weekend.
Entertaining families has become a bigger priority for organizers, who have noticed more visitors bringing younger children.
The Kids Korner in Solvang Park as well as the surrounding area will host a rock-climbing wall, inflatable archery (which mimics the ax throwing activity for adults) and other hands-on outdoorsy elements "for the youthful set."
Visitors of all ages can enjoy the annual aebleskiver breakfast, held on Saturday and Sunday, honoring the fluffy pancake balls said to have originated with the Vikings.
"The aebleskiver is storied to have come from the Vikings," Ferguson-Sparks said. "When Vikings went out to battle on the field, they didn't have pots and pans so they used battle-scarred shields as a baking surface. That’s why the (aebleskiver) pan looks the way it does."
Guests can enjoy the aebleskivers alone or with Danish sausage. There will also be an aebleskiver-eating contest as part of the festivities.
Speaking of food, the event includes a Danish-style beer and wine garden that will serve Danish import, Carlsberg beer, alongside local brews, wines and festival eats.
Visitors can create their own bakery tour, hitting up Danish Mill Bakery, Birkholm's Bakery & Cafe, Olsen's Danish Village Bakery, Mortensen's Danish Bakery and Solvang Bakery, or opt for a guided Solvang Food & Photo Tour ($135-$145, must book in advance at eatthisshootthat.com/tours/solvang) on Saturday. Led by "Eat This, Shoot That!" out of Santa Barbara, the tour includes up to 10 stops with tastings and beverages along with foodie smartphone photo tips and tricks from a professional tour guide.
One stop includes High Roller Tiki Lounge, a decked-out space created by 17-year Disneyland alum Michael Cobb that serves wine-based tiki drinks.
Other fun on tap includes an ax throwing arena, interactive history lessons at the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, torchlight and Danish parades and an Old World artisanal crafts marketplace. For a full listing of events, visit solvangdanishdays.org.
Solvang hotels book up quickly for the event but Ferguson-Sparks said to call locations (rather than try to book online) for your best shot as they hold rooms back from online inventory.
She also suggests booking a room at The Ballard Inn or in surrounding areas such as Buellton (Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground, Sideways Inn, SYV Marriott, Hampton Inn & Suites, The Inn at Zaca Creek, Pea Soup Andersen's), Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos or Lompoc.
Using Santa Ynez Valley Transit to get around allows you to still have fun in Solvang no matter where you are in the valley.
"Each of the Santa Ynez Valley towns are only about a 10-minute drive from each other, with the exception of Los Alamos, which is about a 25-minute drive from Solvang," Ferguson-Sparks said. "Lompoc is about 25 minutes, as well."
If you can't make it out for Danish Days, Solvang has other activities this fall including SYV Scarecrow Fest in October, the Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch (runs Sept. 24 to Oct. 31) with a 14-acre corn maze and other fun, and a Halloween Haunted House (Oct. 29 and 30) with a kid-friendly session before the later evening scares.
Visit solvangusa.com for more to see and do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.