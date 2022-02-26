In June of 1902, Kern County banking executive William Howell and his wife, Elizabeth, had their first child, Genevieve. A young family in a young city, they built a home at the corner of 17th and H streets in downtown Bakersfield. Although the well-to-do Howell family would hold and travel to other homes in California, as a young woman, Genevieve stayed in the house on 17th with her aunt.
Genevieve was a dynamic woman. The daughter of a wealthy banker, she had no need to work. Still, she persuaded her father to put in a word for her at Securities Trust Bank because she wanted a job. Miss Howell was something of a scandal in her day. Energetic and “unladylike,” artistically-minded and uninterested in marriage, she enjoyed challenging the preconceptions of her family and community about how much a woman could accomplish when given the opportunity.
Genevieve and her experience are emblematic of the social space women found themselves in as the 19th Century rolled into the 20th. Women gained more social and economic privilege in the community, in addition to keeping up their traditional responsibilities to the home and family. This was the era of women's suffrage, and the world into which both Genevieve Howell and the city of Bakersfield, founded in 1873, were born.
It is difficult to find the history of every kind of woman living in Bakersfield at the city's founding. Californian women were Mexican and Spanish women before the state became a part of the union, and the women of many Native American tribes have lived in this area for generations. Poor and ostracized Black women westered during the Gold Rush and Dust Bowl just as poor and ostracized white women did, seeking the same opportunities for themselves and their families.
Too often though, these women exist only as bullet points and single sentences, if at all, in the "official" historical record. History, it seems, would not start including these women’s stories until the 1960s and the start of the Civil Rights era, an era we are still seeing through. The gears of progress can be painfully slow-turning, and so the stories of those mothers, entrepreneurs, property owners and activists are as far from Genevieve Howell as Genevieve Howell was from Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and the Seneca Falls Convention, where the women’s civil rights movement made its debut in 1848.
However slowly, the gears of progress are turning still.
"We've come a long way, but there's still far to go," says Robin Walters, a local activist who has worked closely with Women's March Kern County, and currently serves as the president of Democratic Women of Kern.
"There are women involved locally who are getting things done," Walters says, noting that in Bakersfield and Kern County, women hold many positions of authority and respect. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez are just a few of the women who continue to prove that in Bakersfield, the traditional woman is an empowered one.
Genevieve Howell passed away in 1990, and her Queen Anne-style home still speaks of a time and place where tradition crossed paths with transition. She and her family donated the home to the Kern County Museum in 1969, and it was moved to the museum where it stands on the grounds today.
Museum historians remain in the process of restoring the Howell House to the time of not just Genevieve’s youth, but Bakersfield’s earliest days, and with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, a time of new hopes, new opportunities, and new futures for women all over America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.