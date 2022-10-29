Although the 17th largest U.S. city by population, San Francisco is ranked at No. 2 in population density. While that keeps the rent for those in the bayside city at astounding levels, it makes for unparalleled sightseeing, even with limited time or money on your hands. At only 7 miles square, San Francisco is a jampacked and highly walkable place to explore.

Growing up, I have many memories of days in San Francisco spent visiting family and repeating visits to our favorite restaurants, maybe sprinkling in a few sights, but never in a rush for time. So it wasn’t until joining a friend visiting from Australia in a blitz visit to show all of the must-see spots that I realized just how much you can fit, even without a car, into a day in the bay. Based on that trip, I have created a curated and chronological guide throughout the highlights of the city that can be customized or spread out to fit your needs. Calling a car, renting bikes or electric scooters or utilizing more public transportation are also great ways to save on time or for those who can’t log as many miles per day.