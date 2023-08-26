Two out of three people will be impacted by drunken driving in their lifetime. Every day, about 28 people in the United States are killed by drunken drivers. Every two minutes in this country, someone is injured in a drunken driving crash.
Those dire statistics come from MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving. It's worse locally.
“Kern County has some of the worst statistics in the country when it comes to DUI arrests and crashes. Behind these statistics are local lives that are being upended," said Jorge Barrientos, chairman of the Walk Like MADD planning committee and Advisory Board member for MADD Kern County. "It’s a problem that can affect each of us, and requires all of us to come together to put an end to these 100% preventable crimes."
And thus, MADD invites the community to join in supporting its mission to end drunken driving, fight drugged driving, prevent underage drinking and support the victims of this violent crime.
A visible way to do so is at the 10th anniversary of the Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash on Sept. 23 at The Park at River Walk. Day-of registration begins at 6 a.m. with a ceremony including victim impact statements at 7:30 a.m., followed by a kids fun run and the runners and walkers. Register beforehand at walklikemadd.org/bakersfield.
"The annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash gives our community a chance to unite behind this cause to raise awareness, raise funds for local educational programs and victim support services, and gather victims to share their stories," Barrientos said.
The goal is to raise $50,000. That money supports all of MADD's work, including taking the anti-drunken driving message to schools, stressing that it is a crime to drink alcohol if one is under age 21, and it's illegal to drink or use drugs and drive.
That work is done by people such as Amber Morales, program coordinator for MADD, who knows of what she speaks.
Four of her loved ones were killed by a drunken driver, who also died, in 2018. The crash killed her two children, Kaleb Garza, 19, and Madysyn Garza, 14, and their father, Adam Garza, and his daughter Jordan Garza, 11.
"My kids deserve to be here," Morales said.
And so, she said, if even one teenager listens to her message, then she remains motivated and knows that their deaths were not in vain.
This is her "why": “I am talking to you because I want to save your life.”
Morales said that, at schools, she introduces herself and puts on a video showing when her kids were alive, their funeral and their gravestones. She talks about her family and her memories.
Said Morales: “Be smart. Think about what you are doing when you are on the road with other families."
