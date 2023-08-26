MADD Walk-5 (copy)

Participants wear T-shirts honoring loved ones killed by drunk drivers during the Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash in September 2022.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Two out of three people will be impacted by drunken driving in their lifetime. Every day, about 28 people in the United States are killed by drunken drivers. Every two minutes in this country, someone is injured in a drunken driving crash.

Those dire statistics come from MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving. It's worse locally.

