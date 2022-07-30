The 97,581-acre Windy Fire destroyed and damaged giant sequoias and other trees growing in Sequoia National Forest last fall. But a popular interpretive trail about a two-hour drive from Bakersfield reopened in May. It provides a great opportunity to see some of Earth’s largest — and oldest — trees.

The Trail of 100 Giants is a 1.3-mile paved trail along Western Divide Highway (M-107). It’s in Tulare County, but only about 45 miles northwest of Kernville or 80 miles northeast of Bakersfield. At an elevation of 6,690 feet, the trail is only accessible by car during the summer months. Depending on the weather, the road may be open until early November.