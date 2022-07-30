The 97,581-acre Windy Fire destroyed and damaged giant sequoias and other trees growing in Sequoia National Forest last fall. But a popular interpretive trail about a two-hour drive from Bakersfield reopened in May. It provides a great opportunity to see some of Earth’s largest — and oldest — trees.
The Trail of 100 Giants is a 1.3-mile paved trail along Western Divide Highway (M-107). It’s in Tulare County, but only about 45 miles northwest of Kernville or 80 miles northeast of Bakersfield. At an elevation of 6,690 feet, the trail is only accessible by car during the summer months. Depending on the weather, the road may be open until early November.
The gentle trail, with a maximum grade of about 6 percent, is paved and suitable for wheelchairs, although a few areas still have damage from last year’s Windy Fire. The trail traverses a portion of the Long Meadow Grove, one of about 80 groves of Sequoiadendron giganteum growing in the tree’s natural range on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.
There is evidence of damage from last year’s fire at the Trail of 100 Giants and plenty of new growth. The largest giant sequoias are about 1,500 years old and have lived through many wildfires. Before the Windy Fire, about 125 trees greater than 10 feet in diameter — and another 700 or so small giant sequoias — were found in the grove. Most trees along the trail are still living. Firefighters worked to save the trees and trail elements, but the fire destroyed a boardwalk. Work to rebuild portions of the loop trail is ongoing.
The trail has a place in history, too. On April 15, 2000, President Bill Clinton was there to sign a proclamation creating the 328,000-acre Giant Sequoia National Monument, of which the trail is a part.
A Forest Service recreation concessionaire, Rocky Mountain Management Company, manages visitor amenities at the trail. The company operates parking, an onsite gift shop and yurt rentals in the adjacent Redwood Meadow campground.
No parking is allowed along the road, so visitors need to find a space in one of two parking lots located across from entrances to the trail. It’s easiest to bring cash to pay the $12 fee, although you can also use a payment card inside the gift shop.
