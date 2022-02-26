Throughout March, Bakersfield community members can enjoy a variety of local theatrical performances at venues around the city. With local productions and mainstream adaptations, Bakersfield residents are sure to find something of their liking.
The Ovation Theatre
Starting Feb. 25 and running through March 20, The Ovation Theatre will present “Into the Woods,” with itsTony Award-winning book and score, according to The Ovation Theatre’s website.
Ireland Varner, the manager of The Ovation Theatre Box Office, said cast members worked on the production for a couple of months and she hopes people are looking forward to it.
“They (the audience members) can expect to be challenged,” Varner said.
The audience will be challenged by watching this production, because although it is a classic, present-day challenges were layered into the story, Varner stated.
The original production of “Into the Woods” tells the story of fictional characters, such as Cinderella, Jack and Little Red, who all have their wishes granted, but they must pay the consequences, according to The Ovation Theatre’s website.
This production will be performed at The Ovation Theatre, 1622 19th St. For more information, visit the website at https://theovationtheatre.com/into-the-woods/.
The Empty Space
The Empty Space is presenting “PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” during March. It is directed by Jeremiah Heitman, according to The Empty Space’s website.
“It’s a show full of fun and also heart,” Executive Director Jeremiah Heitman said.
The production presents a different point of view about a well-known story that takes place at a magic school where a young boy defeats an evil force, according to The Empty Space’s website.
Although this “spoof” is not a musical production, there will be some dancing along with adolescent humor and a story about underdogs and overcoming obstacles, Heitman said.
The production will be performed on Fridays and Saturdays from March 4- 19 at The Empty Space, at 706 Oak St. For more information, visit the website at https://www.esonline.org/puffs.
Stars Theatre
During March, Stars will put on two productions, “ON YOUR FEET!” and “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight.”
“ON YOUR FEET!” will be performed at the Stars Theatre Restaurant, at 1931 Chester Ave. For this production, guests can choose to purchase dinner and show tickets or just show tickets. Those who purchase a meal will dine before the performance starts, said Alex Neal, the director of operations.
The musical production is directed by Frank Sierra and tells the story about how Emilio and Gloria Estefan made their way to stardom. It will play from March 4 to 26, according to the Stars website.
The show will include music by Emilio and Gloria and that includes “all of the songs that everyone loves,” Neal said.
For more information about this production at Stars Theatre Restaurant, visit the website at https://bmtstars.com/portfolio-view/onyourfeet2022/.
At the Stars Playhouse, “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight,” will be shown.
This production written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Cristina Goyeneche tells the story of Emilie and her legacy. It is described as “highly theatrical, fast, funny, sexy rediscovery of one of history's most intriguing women,” according to the Stars website.
Community members can enjoy this show from March 4 to 13, at the Stars Playhouse, 2756 Mosasco St. For more information, visit the website at https://bmtstars.com/portfolio-view/emilie2022/.
Gaslight Melodrama
If lighthearted and local is more your style, the Gaslight Melodrama may be the way to go. The Gaslight Melodrama is showing, “Hoedown at Hart Park” until March 5 and “Meet Me At The Bluffs” from March 18 to April 30.
“Hoedown At Hart Park” is about the greatest town festivity being put at risk by a “silent land grab,” but the town is also put at risk, according to the Gaslight Melodrama’s website.
The other production, “Meet Me At The Bluffs,” portrays a young romance, but the couple does not know what the future holds, according to the Gaslight Melodrama's website.
While watching this “modern version of melodrama,” audience members can forget their worries and “laugh their heads off,” said Michael Prince, owner and artistic director at the Gaslight Melodrama.
The Gaslight Melodrama is located at 12748 Jomani Drive. For more information, visit the Gaslight Melodrama's website at https://themelodrama.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.