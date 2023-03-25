It’s like stepping into a time machine when you visit the Kern County Museum.

You can go back to 1890 and see how children learned in school by visiting the Norris Schoolhouse. Visitors can glimpse how Merle Haggard lived in the 1930s with heirlooms from his family adorning the house. Residents can experience early 20th-century Basque culture by visiting the original Pyrenees Bakery, a sheepherders exhibit and the bar from Noriega Hotel.

