It’s like stepping into a time machine when you visit the Kern County Museum.
You can go back to 1890 and see how children learned in school by visiting the Norris Schoolhouse. Visitors can glimpse how Merle Haggard lived in the 1930s with heirlooms from his family adorning the house. Residents can experience early 20th-century Basque culture by visiting the original Pyrenees Bakery, a sheepherders exhibit and the bar from Noriega Hotel.
That’s the unique part of the 70 buildings making up the Kern County Museum. It’s not like typical buildings housing artifacts — there’s the opportunity for residents to literally embrace another time period.
“Each one of these buildings is a little storyteller,” said Mike McCoy, the executive director of the Kern County Museum.
“Each building is its own little time capsule,” McCoy later added.
“There’s residences, businesses and each one is furnished.”
Many people, especially children, aren’t aware of Kern County’s history, McCoy said. It’s one of California’s largest museums, he said.
For example, Native Americans, specifically the Yokuts, lived in what is now downtown Bakersfield, McCoy said.
An exhibit honoring Native Americans will open in the next two months, the executive director said.
Meandering through tree-lined streets to glimpse beautiful artifacts isn’t the only option available for residents.
There’s the Lori Brock Discovery Center, which houses seven exhibits catered toward children. Kids have guided learning experiences such as digging up dinosaur fossils and playing video games to learn about energy.
Started in 1941, the museum opened in the Kern County Chamber of Commerce under the directive of a county ordinance.
And it has only continued to grow and evolve into 16 acres replete with different facets of Kern County history.
“It’s a fascinating place to spend the day,” McCoy said. “It’s beautiful, too.”
There’s also something for everyone.
A transportation exhibit boasts 40 antique cars, wagons and stagecoaches. It’s the size of a supermarket, McCoy said.
Did you know there was a streetcar running from Bakersfield High School to a train depot on Baker Street? McCoy said it came to Bakersfield in 1916 and sat in a resident's backyard for decades before McCoy restored it.
And, the Kern County Museum continues to grow. A year ago, the museum acquired eight neon signs in its exhibit. Now, there’s 40, McCoy said.
“We’re constantly growing and doing,” McCoy said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.
