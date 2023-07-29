Motorists might pass it by two dozen times without noticing.
Or stopping.
But there's something amazing by the side of the road in rustic, beautiful Glennville, Calif., something besides the great scenery, the woodsy aromas and the star-filled nighttime skies.
The Glennville Adobe, adjacent to the town's Kern County Fire Station, is California Historical Landmark No. 495. Nestled in the foothills of the Greenhorn Mountains on Highway 155, the one-time trading post and residence of mountain man Thomas "Tommy" Fitzgerald is the oldest standing residence in Kern County, according to the historical marker and historians.
Built by Fitzgerald, apparently with help from area Yokuts in about 1858, the adobe became a California State Historical Landmark on Oct. 17, 1951. The stone marker was dedicated March 23, 1952.
"With representatives of pioneer families of the mountain and valley areas in attendance, the dedication of the Glennville Adobe with a historical marker was attended by 400 persons Sunday," said a story in The Californian published the following day, March 24, 1952.
But more than seven decades after that joyous dedication, many fear the adobe structure is in need of rescue.
"It's just falling apart," said Mike Lindsey, a longtime resident of nearby Woody.
"It's on county land," Lindsey said. "The roof needs to be replaced. The walls need some repair. It needs some love and care."
In a group email shared among a number of members of the Kern County Historical Society and other interested parties, local architectural historian Stephen Montgomery laid out an initial pre-inspection assessment of the old adobe.
"We need to get a first-hand look at this to make an assessment of what’s needed for restoration, but I fear it means removing the roof entirely, removing the falling corner and other points of structural failure as may be determined," Montgomery said in his email.
As someone who has lived in an adobe house in Bakersfield for many years, and consulted with the county in its successful efforts to save the Hart Park adobe and transform it into a nature center, Montgomery has decades of experience working with the unique building material.
"When renovating the Hart Park adobe, salvaged adobe bricks were stacked out in the bulk materials compound adjacent to the building site," Montgomery said. "That would be a good source of clay to reclaim."
But even without a physical inspection, Montgomery believes the Glennville Adobe "merits a historic restoration.
"There should be no discussion of moving the building," he said. "Its historic context is its location."
Mike McCoy, director of the Kern County Museum, said repairing the historic building would be a worthwhile project, but local efforts could use some support from the state.
"Adobe restoration is very expensive," he said. "This really requires some kind of state grant."
George Gilbert Lynch, a writer and member of the Kern County Historical Society before his death in 2010, wrote in The Californian that Fitzgerald was one of those legendary mountain men who fur-trapped and hunted in the Rocky Mountains during the 1820s and ’30s.
Fitzgerald joined the 1833-34 Joseph Walker expedition that left the Green River in eastern Utah, made it to Monterey and traveled east to the San Joaquin Valley, then headed south along the slopes of the Sierra.
"When they arrived in the Kern County area, they followed the old Indian trail that ran through Linns Valley and what later became Glennville," Lynch wrote. "From here they crossed over the Greenhorn Mountains, then through Walker Pass, which was named for the leader of the party."
The aging mountain man and trapper would return years later to set up residence in what would become Glennville. He also had a home in early Bakersfield.
As an old man, Fitzgerald retired to his adobe home to live out his years. He died in Glennville in 1877.
According to Lynch, his solitary grave can be found on a beautiful hillside, five miles north of Glennville, at the south end of Sand Flat.
A cast-iron enclosure marks the gravesite, Lynch wrote.
But some say his enduring legacy might best be preserved in that tiny one-room adobe home in Glennville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.