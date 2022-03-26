Whether you are a homebody or you’re always on the go, your living space becomes your haven to make memories, host loved ones, break bread and of course to rest and recharge.
Home improvement projects rose dramatically in 2020 as people were forced to stay indoors, causing them to strongly consider all aspects of home life, especially in everyday products like self-care and cleaning products. The heightened activity in one’s home due to the pandemic catalyzed a higher demand for greener products.
A study performed by the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine tested several home cleaning products and found that their ingredients harmed the body by:
- Activating immune system dysfunction.
- Producing inflammation in mucous membranes.
- Causing damage to the airways on the cell and tissue level.
Another study from the Environmental Working Group states that about 22 percent of products include chemicals that cause asthma. These studies are two of many regarding the adverse effects of toxic products.
Researching the ingredients from your cleaning products to your toothpaste and even personal care products can be overwhelming and confusing, but here are some steps to help you on your journey to a home detox.
1. Start small: With hundreds of products in our homes, it can be overwhelming to read and research, so begin with one category or even one product at a time. For example, pick up your laundry detergent and see if there is a better option out there.
2. Do your research: Read the ingredients in the products you are currently using. Join a Facebook group or follow social media pages with recommendations to living a clean lifestyle.
3. Beware of greenwashing: Unfortunately, many corporate brands have taken advantage of the demand for green products and have merely changed their marketing tactics with little to no change in their ingredients. Words like “earth-friendly," “bio," “natural," “eco," "chemical-free" or "certified green" are not regulated and could be misleading.
4. Consider making your products: Thanks to Pinterest and other social media, finding recipes for homemade anything is readily available at your fingertips. This may not be for everyone as there is extra time and cost to consider. If you choose to go this route, you will be surprised how easy it is because many of the ingredients are those you already own. For example, did you know you can make your own all-purpose scented cleaner with white vinegar, water, lemon rind, and rosemary springs?
