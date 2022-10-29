There are so many reasons to give thanks this Thanksgiving. But that might not be the case for anyone who is hurting or hungry.
Bakersfield Life asked local organizations how we can help them help others during the Thanksgiving season.
The Mission at Kern County
For many of our homeless and hurting neighbors, it’s been years since they’ve experienced any kind of Thanksgiving celebration or a traditional family meal. This is why The Mission at Kern County hosts an annual Thanksgiving Community Meal.
This Mission is accepting monetary donations, frozen turkeys, canned goods and other nonperishable items. We are also asking for donations of warm coats to be handed out on the day of our community event.
This special meal will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.
For more than 70 years, The Mission has been providing meals, which often open the door to safe shelter, Christ-centered counseling and recovery programs that help people embrace a new life filled with hope and promise. All the services we provide are free of charge to our guests. We could not do what we do without the generosity of our community. Your support will welcome them and let them know they’re loved. Thank you for giving back.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook (@missionatkc), Instagram (@themissionatkerncounty) and www.themissionkc.org to stay up to date on special events and current needs.
— Carlos Baldovinos, executive director, The Mission at Kern County
Community Action Partnership of Kern
The holiday season can be difficult for thousands of Kern County residents experiencing poverty, hunger and economic disadvantage. Community Action Partnership of Kern operates 17 programs that help people overcome financial challenges, achieve goals and build economic resilience.
The CAPK Food Bank is a special place to give during November and December when nonperishable holiday staples like mashed potato mix, boxed stuffing and canned pumpkin pie filling help us bring a taste of celebration to every corner of Kern County. But you can help any of our programs by visiting capk.org and clicking the Donate Now button.
Funding helps us provide a safe space for youth at the Shafter Youth Center, get assistance to residents who rely on our two family resource centers or support early childhood education at our Head Start locations.
You can also click the Get Involved tab and register to become a volunteer — helping package food for seniors, mentor youth at the Friendship House Community Center, support the residents at M Street Navigation Center or serve as a volunteer tax preparer in our VITA program.
Kern County’s spirit of giving makes us proud to live and serve here. Thank you!
— James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator
St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center
Our need at the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center is year-round. The number of men, women and sometimes children has nearly doubled in the past year. If it is your mission to help others this Thanksgiving holiday, consider a donation to SVdP. We are located at 316 Baker St. in east Bakersfield. We can always use monetary donations and gift cards to Walmart, Smart & Final and Amazon. We are always in need of styrofoam containers, and basic nonperishables.
We provide two hot meals a day to our clients, so there is always a need for food. We are always in need of men’s items like socks and underwear, and of course, volunteers. We receive no federal, state, local or diocesan funding, so we are totally community-reliant.
Any donation large or small will help us keep serving the neediest in our midst, and it may be the most important donation you make all year. For more information, call 661-323-7340.
— Lisa Kimble, St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center volunteer
