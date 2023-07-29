A new logo

Under the leadership of Superintendent Mendiburu, KCSOS recently unveiled a new logo. It features an abstract window concept representing a connection to the community.

The logo’s three colors signify KCSOS's primary purposes — growth (top), engagement (center) and support. Classic education symbols — a school bell and textbooks (bottom) — honor KCSOS’s legacy and deep-rooted history supporting schools and students in Kern County for nearly 150 years.