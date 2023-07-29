A self-described average student growing up, Dr. John Mendiburu never imagined he would one day have the honor of supporting Kern County’s 200,000 public school students.
“But here we are,” said Mendiburu. “I am so humbled by this opportunity.”
As Dr. Mendiburu took the reins from retiring Kern County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Barlow on July 1, he did so in his trademark down-to-earth nature, renewed optimism, and a tremendous sense of possibility.
“With the proper support and guidance, I’m a firm believer that all students can attain high levels of achievement, both in the classroom and in life,” he said.
For nearly 150 years, Kern County Superintendent of Schools (KCSOS) has directly educated Kern’s at-promise student populations — those expelled from their school of residence, students in the criminal justice system, children with severe disabilities, and preschoolers from low-income households. KCSOS also operates the California Living Museum (CALM), Camp KEEP, Valley Oaks Charter School and serves as an invaluable multi-faceted support system for Kern County’s 46 individual school districts.
Dr. Mendiburu says his formula for success is rooted in continuing the work outlined by Kern Education Pledge and the related Kern Integrated Data System (KiDS).
These initiatives help ensure that Kern’s collective education community and industry partners are laser-focused on working as one unit to provide the tools necessary for the betterment of all students and families from the time they are born to the time they enter the workforce.
“Educating our youth is a very collaborative process. Everyone has a role — educators, parents, students and community partners,” Mendiburu explained. “The objective is to work as a team and let real-time outcome data be the engine that drives student growth over time.”
Dr. Mendiburu’s father, Juan, emigrated from Spain. He established and ran his own sheep company in Kern County. His late mother, Nancy, was an administrative assistant. Through their inspiration, Dr. Mendiburu learned the importance of compassion, selflessness and hard work.
“Those values were instilled in me from a very early age,” he recalls. “They propelled me toward a career in education and are fundamental to how I approach my every day.”
After becoming a first-generation college graduate with a degree in Liberal Studies from CSU, Bakersfield, Mendiburu received his teaching credential and became a teacher for the Rosedale School District, the same district he attended growing up.
“It was like a full-circle moment for me,” he said. “The teachers who welcomed me, encouraged me, and motivated me were the ones I wanted to embody when I became a teacher.”
Over the next 22 years, Mendiburu worked within the district in various roles. He was eventually named superintendent, where he continued to support those students who needed that little bit of extra reinforcement.
“I created a Superintendent’s Award geared toward average students,” recalled Mendiburu. “Since I was one of those kids who usually received a B or a C, and sometimes an A, I always felt a little left out. I made it my mission to recognize those students yearly during eighth-grade graduations.”
In 2019, Mendiburu joined KCSOS as deputy superintendent and subsequently was named associate superintendent in 2020. He worked tirelessly to help Kern County school districts navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while simultaneously providing leadership for many of KCSOS’s most prominent initiatives.
Mendiburu is the proud father to two teenage children and husband to wife, Shelby. He loves to cheer his kids on at their various sporting events and travel the globe with his family. His top bucket list travel destination? He hopes to one day take his family to Spain to experience his family’s history and visit all the places where his father once lived.
Rob Meszaros is director I of communications for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
