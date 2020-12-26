The start of a new year is always a good time to begin a new lifestyle change such as trying a new diet, changing up your home decor or finally working on the summer body you’ve always wanted. The problem is we’re living in a pandemic. Going to the gym with a mask on is something you may not want to do, but luckily there are plenty of other ways to achieve your fitness goals without being surrounded by others.
Hiking
Get yourself a pair of good shoes, crawl out of your hole and explore the area around you. Hiking at local spots such as Panorama Park, Hart Park, Kern River Canyon, Wind Wolves Preserve or Isabella Peak trail are a great way to get some fresh air and exercise without feeling like you’re exercising.
Go to your local park
Don’t have time to hike? There are several parks in Bakersfield to go out to. The Park at River Walk, Hart Park, Central Park at Mill Creek, Polo Park, Jastro Park and Beale Park are some popular areas to check out if you want to take up running, walking, cycling or yoga.
Dancing
If you’re bored of gym workouts or can’t endure a run, try dancing into a fit lifestyle. There are dancing programs like Zumba that combine Latin, international and salsa music. Zumba is great for all ages, it’s easy to do at home and it makes you come back for more because time passes quickly while you're having fun.
YouTube videos
Thanks to the YouTube gods and YouTubbers who post their content for free, people are able to workout in the comfort of their own space. People want to look good and feel good, but for some, the gym isn’t fort them. We’ve dug through YouTube to find a list of channels that provide a full workout, so sit back and get your sweat on.
- Blogilates
- Chloe Ting
- POPSUGAR Fitness
- Yoga with Adriene
- Kayla Itsines
- Tone It Up
- MadFit
