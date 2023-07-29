If it's too hot in the kitchen, head out to make dinner on the grill.
Summer is the perfect time to test out new recipes on your gas or charcoal grill.
America's Test Kitchen's new cookbook "The Outside Cook" offers options for smokers, grills, fire-tops and flat-top grills.
Serving up 150 recipes, it goes beyond entrees to include side dishes, snacks like grilled oysters with soy-citrus sauce and smoked loaded nachos, breads and even desserts like glazed rotisserie pineapple with salted rum butterscotch sauce.
The cookbook is available at shop.americastestkitchen.com or wherever books are sold.
Grilled steak tips, broccoli and red onion with anchovy-garlic butter
Steak tips are a beloved New England choice for fast grilling, and here you'll dress them up with vegetables and a bistro-inspired butter sauce. Threaded onto skewers, the tips get beautifully charred over the fire. Brushing oil onto onion rounds prevents them from sticking to the grate as they cook. Wedges of broccoli are tossed in a mixture of oil and water; the water turns to steam on the grill, an ingenious little trick to help evenly cook the broccoli. The grilled elements are all tied together with an umami-rich sauce flavored with garlic, anchovies, lemon and pepper flakes.
Serves 4; total time 45 minutes
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 anchovy fillets
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 pounds sirloin steak tips, trimmed and cut into 1-inch chunks
- 2 teaspoons table salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon pepper, divided
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 pound broccoli crowns, cut into 3-inch wedges
- 1 red onion, sliced into half-inch-thick rounds
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
- 4 12-inch metal skewers
Cook butter, anchovies, garlic and pepper flakes in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently until garlic turns straw-colored, about 4 minutes. Off heat, whisk in lemon juice. Cover to keep warm and set aside.
Pat beef dry with paper towels and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Thread beef onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Whisk 3 tablespoons oil, 2 tablespoons water, 3/4 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper together in a large bowl. Add broccoli wedges to the oil mixture and toss to coat. Push toothpick horizontally through each onion round to keep the rings intact while grilling. Brush onion rounds with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
For a charcoal grill: Open bottom vent completely. Light large chimney starter filled with charcoal briquettes (6 quarts). When top coals are partially covered with ash, pour evenly over the grill. Set the cooking grate in place, cover and open the lid vent completely. Heat the grill until hot, about 5 minutes.
For a gas grill: Turn all burners to high; cover; and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave all burners on high.
Clean and oil cooking grate. Grill beef, broccoli and onion until meat is charred and registers 120 to 125 degrees (for medium-rare) and vegetables are crisp-tender and browned, 10 to 12 minutes, flipping as needed. Remove toothpicks from onion rounds. Sprinkle beef and vegetables with chives. Serve with butter sauce.
