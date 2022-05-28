As temperatures soar, families will seek ways to beat the heat. A free option? The city of Bakersfield's 10 spray parks.
The spray parks were to open starting May 28 on the Memorial Day weekend, and are set to remain open through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5.
While the city's spray parks are to be closed Mondays (except for holidays) and Tuesdays due to the drought, there will be plenty of fun from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Any needed maintenance will be done on days the spray parks are closed, according to a city memo.
The spray parks are at Beale, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Greystone, Jastro, Jefferson, Mesa Marin Sports Complex, Planz, Saunders, Siemon and Wayside parks.
Help save water at home. The city offers resources, conservation tips and other information about drought and water savings at https://www.bakersfieldcity.us/402/Rebates-Conservation-Kits.
