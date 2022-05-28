Whether you want to get out of the Bakersfield heat, spend some quality time with family and friends, or unwind in nature with some of your favorite outdoor activities, camping is a fun and affordable way to experience Kern County.
With the added benefit of being surrounded by a number of mountain ranges with a spattering of national forests and state parks, the options are endless. No matter your experience level with camping, the size of your group or size of your vehicle, there is something for you.
As an avid camper myself, I have searched Kern County for some of the county’s best campgrounds, all less than 100 miles from central Bakersfield. Happy camping!
Ricardo Campground
Within Red Rock Canyon State Park, which I consider to be one of the best “hidden gems” in Kern County, is the Ricardo Campground. The sites are nestled below the beautiful rippling red rock gorges and boast incredible stargazing at night. The sparse smattering of Joshua trees and shrubs leaves the campsites rather exposed, which may not be ideal on crowded or windy nights or hot afternoons.
The campground has 50 first-come, first-served sites open year-round at $25 per night and offers vault toilets, tap water, picnic tables, fire rings and disabled accessibility. RVs and trailers 30 feet or shorter are welcome, although there are no electric hookups. During the day, Red Rock Canyon has many uniquely beautiful hikes of various lengths and difficulties. This is one of my favorite places to hike in Kern County with stunning rock formations and lookouts that make you feel like you’re on another planet. Red Rock Canyon also has a full nature center where you can learn about the area’s plants and wildlife as well as the Kawaiisu people who once inhabited the area.
Distance from Bakersfield city center: 82 miles
Number of sites: 50
Reservations: No; first come, first served
Price: $25 per night
RVs and trailers: Yes, up to 30 feet in length; no hookups available
Drinking water: Yes
Toilets: Yes, vault toilets
Pets: Allowed at campsite but not on trails
Disabled accessibility: Yes
Group sites available: No
Site features: Fire ring and picnic table
Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area
For a less secluded camping experience with access to loads of amenities and recreation, I recommend the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. This campground sits right in between three man-made lakes 25 miles southwest of Bakersfield.
If you are just dipping your toe into the world of camping and don't want to “rough it,” this lakeside campground has two concession buildings, two children’s playgrounds, a basketball court, a soccer field and three boat-launching sites. This campground is also right for anyone looking for a lake experience including boating, Jet Skiing or fishing.
This 112-site campground is ideal for RVs but also has plenty of space for tents. One downside to the increased amenities is the higher price per night. Although the rates depend on the season, electric capabilities and location of the site, tent camping ranges from $16 to $40 and RV sites range from $150 to $220.
Distance from Bakersfield city center: 25 miles
Number of sites: 112
Reservations: Required
Price: $16 to $40 for tents, $150 to $220 for RVs
RVs and trailers: Yes
Drinking water: Yes
Toilets: Yes, bathroom pavilions
Pets: Yes, limit two per campsite; must be leashed at all times
Disabled accessibility: Yes
Group sites available: Available from mid-October to mid-March
Site features: Fire ring and picnic table
Tehachapi Mountain Park
Eight miles southwest of Tehachapi is a 490-acre park with 61 family campsites and two group facilities. This campground is perfect for anyone in search of trails, either for hiking or horseback riding. The Nuooah Nature Trail is spattered with vistas, evidence of Native American history and unique geological features. In addition, the area has an equestrian riding trail, although it should be noted that horses are not allowed at the campsite.
The campground is $18 a day per campsite and can accommodate up to 10 people with one car and one trailer. One of the group sites includes a full camp with kitchen and cabins with bunk beds, electricity and heating that can accommodate up to 100 people. The second group site is a large campsite complete with a picnic table shelter, barbecue grills and pit toilets that can house 150 people and 15 vehicles. Bug spray is a must at this campsite, especially around dawn and dusk.
Distance from Bakersfield city center: 46 miles
Number of sites: 61
Reservations: First come, first served
Price: $18 per night
RVs and trailers: Yes, but no hookups; roads may be tight
Drinking Water: No
Toilets: Yes, vault toilets
Pets: Yes; must be leashed at all times
Disabled accessibility: No
Group sites available: Yes
Site features: Fire ring and picnic table
Redwood Meadow Campground
Nestled among some of the oldest and largest trees in the world is a small campground with six tent sites and six yurts. Although this beautiful Sequoia National Forest campground is just across the Kern County line, it is only 81 miles from Bakersfield and well worth the drive. Due to the campground’s small size and proximity to the iconic Sequoia landmark Trail of 100 Giants, spots are rather competitive with consistent traffic in the months the campground is open.
Reservations can be made online or by phone from three days to six months in advance from late May to early October. If the campground is open outside those times (depending on weather), the camping sites are first come, first served. The yurts, which are all wheelchair-accessible, are on the rustic side but contain one twin bed, one full bed and one queen bed. A yurt is $100 per night and is suited for a maximum of five guests.
The tent sites, most of which can accommodate small RVs or trailers, are $32 per night and $34 per night on holiday weekends. That is a small price to pay to be among majestic towering redwoods and walking distance from the Trail of 100 Giants, which is a 1.3-mile paved trail that winds through more than 800 redwoods, 125 of which measure more than 10 feet in diameter, many aging up to 1,500 years old. The campsite also sits directly next to an idyllic meadow with long green grass and seasonal wildflowers. Additional hikes to waterfalls and gorgeous outlooks are also prevalent in the area.
Distance from Bakersfield city center: 81 miles
Number of sites: 12
Reservations: Required
Price: $32 to $34 for sites, $100 for yurts
RVs and trailers: Yes, but no hookups
Drinking water: No
Toilets: Yes, vault toilets
Pets: Yes; must be leashed at all times
Disabled accessibility: Yes
Group sites available: No
Site features: Fire ring and picnic table
Sandy Flat Campground
Although this campground offers close proximity to Bakersfield and is surrounded by lush cottonwoods and sycamores right on a beautiful winding section of the Kern River, none of these are the biggest selling point of this campground for me. Sandy Flat Campground is one of two campgrounds that sit directly next to Miracle Hot Springs.
Just over a mile downstream, this wonderful string of pools open to the public ranges from lukewarm to Jacuzzi-level warmth. Though the pools are nestled at the base of a hill and surrounded by large trees, it unfortunately is not a well-kept secret, meaning competition for the biggest and warmest pools could leave you waiting all day. The benefit of camping nearby would be the early morning or late evening access to the springs, which could help ensure locking down your pick of the pools.
In the heat of the day when the hot springs are too crowded or seem unappetizing, the close proximity to the river and prime fishing location as well as nearby hiking offer options for the whole family. Sandy Flat Campground has 35 family sites, six being walk-up sites, all with access to drinking water and vault toilets. No hookups are available at this campground. Each site is $32 per night and is open April 1 to Nov. 30.
Distance from Bakersfield city center: 39 miles
Number of sites: 35
Reservations: 29 sites on reservation system; six sites are first come, first served
Price: $32
RVs and trailers: Yes, but no hookups
Drinking water: Yes
Toilets: Yes, vault toilets
Pets: Yes; must be leashed at all times
Disabled accessibility: Some spaces
Group sites available: No
Site features: Fire ring and picnic table
McGill Campground
Just about an hour south of Bakersfield in the Los Padres National Forest, you’ll find this 72-site campground nestled among pine trees. About 14 miles west of Frazier Park and 11 miles east of Pine Mountain Club, this 7,400-foot elevation campground offers a sufficient escape from the summer heat of the valley’s basin.
This campground has sites that can accommodate trailers and RVs up to 35 feet in length. Fifty-four of the sites are on the reservation system with the remaining 18 operating on a first-come, first-served basis. The family sites are $20 per night, which is a steal considering day use in the area is $10. The campground also has two group sites that can house 60 and 80 people. There are no hookups and no drinking water, so be sure to bring all the water you need.
Although this campground is fairly large and tends to be busy, the area is sprawling enough and dense with mature pine trees making most sites feel secluded. In addition to the fresh air and pine tree scent, this area has many beautiful vistas and nearby hikes.
Distance from Bakersfield city center: 60 miles
Number of sites: 72
Reservations: 54 sites on reservation system; 18 sites are first come, first served
Price: $20
RVs and trailers: Yes, up to 35 feet in length, but no hookups
Drinking water: No
Toilets: Yes, vault toilets
Pets: Yes
Disabled accessibility: Some spaces
Group sites available: Yes
Site features: Fire ring (although burning is subject to restrictions) and picnic table
