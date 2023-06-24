With an even greater emphasis on staying out of the Kern River this summer due to incredibly high water flows, why not spend some time at your local swimming pool or spray park?
All four city of Bakersfield Recreation & Parks Department pools are open now through Aug. 12 or 13, depending on the site, for summer recreational swim.
Cost is $4 per person or $13 for a group of four at McMurtrey Aquatic Center and $1 per person at MLK, Jefferson and Silver Creek pools. Children 2 years and younger get in free. All pools will be closed July 22.
• Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pool, 1000 S. Owens St.; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday
• Jefferson Park pool, 801 Bernard St.; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday
Additionally, there will be Family Fun Nights for $5 a person from 6 to 9 p.m. June 23, July 14 and 28, and Aug. 11 at McMurtrey. Activities include interactive games, swimming, water slides and more.
• McMurtrey Aquatic Center, 1325 Q St.; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
• Silver Creek Park pool, 7011 Harris Road; 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Not up for completely taking the water plunge at a pool? Consider a spray park.
City of Bakersfield spray parks
The city's spray parks will blast water from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The spray parked are closed Mondays for maintenance, except for holidays. These hours will last until Labor Day.
Beale Park, 500 Oleander Ave.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1000 South Owens St.
Greystone Park, 5709 Mountain Vista Drive
Jastro Park, 2900 Truxtun Ave.
Jefferson Park, 801 Bernard St.
Planz Park, 1601 Planz Road
Saunders Park, 3300 Palm St.
Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Drive
Wayside Park, 1200 Ming Ave.
Mesa Marin Sports Complex, 10315 Highway 178
North of the River Recreation and Park District spray parks
The following locations are open from noon to 4 p.m., every day. NOR noted these dates and times may change because of weather, state mandates or other unforeseen issues.
Madison Grove Park, 10115 Norris Road
Riverview Park, 401 Willow Drive
San Lauren Park, 4101 Mohawk St.
Silver Oak Park, 15855 Opus One Drive
These spray parks are open from 3 to 7 p.m. daily.
Emerald Cove Park, 4303 Patton Way
North Meadows Park, 3300 McCray St.
Polo Community Park, 11801 Noriega Road
Sears Park, 444 Norris Road
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.