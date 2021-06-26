If you’ve driven to the Central Coast of California and passed through Lost Hills in the last couple of years, you might have noticed a newer addition just off the highway called The Lavender Garden.
“We had been researching lavender since early 2017 or late 2016. We used to farm carrots,” said Director of Land Development Anna Valdivia.
After farming carrots, the family decided to plant 220 plants of lavender, because they enjoyed it for its uses and benefits, and wanted to see if it would survive in the Kern County climate. It did.
From there, the family grew 2,500 plants of lavender and eventually opened to the public in 2019.
It is located on the Black Well Land, which was once a place where a lot of farming families lived, with employees housed on the land from the ‘70s to the ‘90s.
“I had family that lived on this farm when I was growing up and I grew up seven miles from here so I often visited my cousins and friends that lived here. This farm is very special to me and to many people that grew up here,” said Valdivia, noting that it would be great to do that again.
Today, The Lavender Garden is open to the public and contains more than 7,000 plants of lavender that guests can roam through, take photos of and even take a bouquet of their own lavender home from the gift shop.
Also in the gift shop are a variety of lavender items, with many items either made locally, from their own lavender farm or other lavender farms, including soaps, lotions, coffee and aforementioned lavender bunches.
Valdivia said they wanted to “open the farm, so people can see what farming is all about.”
Once guests have visited the gift shop and the fields, they can make their way to The Courtyard, which recently opened, for a scoop of blueberry lavender ice cream from Negranti Creamery in Paso Robles, the original sheep milk ice cream. The Lavender Garden is also pet-friendly and complete with a dog park should guests choose to explore with their pups.
Throughout the fields, guests will find animal sculptures also part of a scavenger hunt activity. Once all of the animal sculptures have been spotted, guests can turn in the completed scavenger hunt sheet to receive a prize. More information is available in the gift shop.
If you’re planning a trip to the coast or want to do something closer to home, this is the perfect way to spend a few hours with family and friends and just relax with the sweet aroma of lavender wafting in the summer breeze.
The Lavender Garden is open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
14014 CA-46, Lost Hills, CA 93249 | 661-240-5352
Visit https://thelavendergarden.com/ for more information about events
