Beyond the popular smoothie, there is a world of beneficial beverages out there. Since many store-bought options are loaded with sugar and additional ingredients to keep them fresh, making your own drinks seems to be the way to go.
America's Test Kitchen's released the cookbook "The Complete Guide to Healthy Drinks" with 160 recipes for smoothies, juices, teas, tisanes, flavored water and fermented drinks.
Green apple pie smoothie
The goal here was to make a spinach smoothie that made you want to drink your greens because it tasted like a classic baked apple dessert. Using a fresh apple offers a tart flavor, and peeling it first cuts down on the mealy texture. Toasted walnuts help give the smoothie a thickened texture and a nutty flavor reminiscent of a well-baked crust. The apple-pie flavor is enhanced by zippy lemon zest, vanilla extract and a touch of warm cinnamon.
- 2 1/2 cups baby spinach
- 1 1/4 cups dairy or plant-based milk
- 1/3 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
- 1/2 cup ice
- 1 apple, peeled, cored, halved and cut into 1-inch pieces (McIntosh or Golden Delicious recommended)
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Add spinach, milk and walnuts to the blender and process on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute.
Add ice, apple, lemon zest, vanilla and cinnamon (in that order) and blend on low speed until the mixture is combined but still coarse in texture, about 10 seconds. Gradually increase speed to high and process until completely smooth, about 90 seconds. Adjust consistency with extra milk as needed. Makes 2 servings.
Substitutions: If you don't have baby spinach, you can use 1 1/2 cups chopped mature spinach or 1/2 cup frozen spinach or frozen kale. For walnuts, you can swap in pecans or cashews.
Miso-banana smoothie
The unexpected ingredient of salty, tangy miso blended with all-star smoothie ingredient banana elevates the beverage, giving it a touch of umami and adding a savory nuance to the mild-mannered zucchini.
- 1 cup ice
- 1 medium zucchini, chopped coarse
- 1 ripe banana, peeled and halved crosswise
- 1 teaspoon white miso
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup dairy or plant-based milk, plus extra as needed.
In the order listed, add all ingredients to the blender and process on low speed until the mixture is combined but still coarse in texture, about 10 seconds, scraping down the sides of the blender jar as needed. Gradually increase speed to high and process until completely smooth, about 1 minute. Adjust consistency with extra milk as needed. Makes 2 servings.
Substitutions: You can use summer squash for zucchini, red miso for white and pumpkin pie spice blend in place of cinnamon.
Strawberry electrolyte refresher
Sports drink lovers can hydrate after a workout or on a hot day with this refresher and some water.
- 1/2 cup (1/2 ounce) freeze-dried strawberries
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon citric acid (see note)
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried mint (optional)
For the dry mix: Process strawberries, sugar, citric acid, salt and mint, if using, in the blender until finely ground, about 30 seconds, scraping down the sides of the blender jar as needed. (You can use a spice grinder if you don't have a blender.)
Using a fine-mesh strainer, sift the mixture into a large bowl; discard any seeds and remaining fruit pieces. Transfer to a storage container with a tight-fitting lid.
To make the refresher: Combine 1 cup of water and 1 rounded tablespoon of dry mix in a 2- to 4-cup beverage container with a tight-fitting lid. Seal the container and shake vigorously until refresher mix is fully combined (fruit powder will not dissolve), about 30 seconds. Serve.
Note: You can purchase food-grade citric acid online or in grocery stores that sell canning supplies.
Blueberry-cinnamon electrolyte refresher: Substitute freeze-dried blueberries for strawberries and 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon for mint.
Tart cherry-fennel electrolyte refresher: Substitute freeze-dried tart cherries for strawberries and 1/4 teaspoon ground fennel seeds for mint.
