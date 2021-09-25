If you’re looking for a festive fright or a family-friendly activity, Scare Valley will provide the haunts, while Halloweenville will include fun for everyone. These two experiences at the same location will be offered weekends throughout October.
Several of the organizers came from the former Talladega Frights attraction. Mike Ross, the family-entertainment lead, was one of them.
He said this year's attraction has “a little bit of everything as opposed to Talladega Frights,” which focused more on the scare and thrill.
Guests will enter through the illuminated pumpkin patch, located behind the Kern County Museum, which leads to the kid zone in Halloweenville. The pumpkin patch is free to enter, but Halloweenville activities are $10 per person; children 2 and under are free.
There are a plethora of activities for families to enjoy, including the Spooky Hayride, Ghosts versus Ghouls laser tag, the Wicked Rock Wall and Casper’s Bounce House Zone. Also in Halloweenville will be a dunk tank, with local coaches and teachers participating on the other side to be dunked. It's an opportunity to raise money for schools and teams.
Don’t let the charming exterior fool you. Just on the other side is an electrifying experience that takes visitors through a haunted house ... if they dare.
The Scare Valley portion of the attraction is $25 per person Fridays and Sundays and $30 per person on Saturdays. It includes one time through the haunt and unlimited access to Halloweenville.
This year’s haunted house takes place in a “Haunted Victorian Mansion” built by a wealthy family.
The story goes as follows: Lucian Morton, looking to expand his wealth, financed a coal mine behind the family’s home. But the mine brings nothing but dark energy into the home and causes a massacre with the family and staff.
“Expect blood and gore as you experience the restless ghosts the manor is plagued with and an evil lurking deep in the mine,” said Lauren Chase, actor manager for the haunted house festivities.
Due to the COVID restrictions over the last year, Chase thinks it will be a great opportunity for people to escape real life and let out built-up tension.
“We would love to be the place that gets you into the spooky mood and ready for a great Halloween,” Chase said.
Audrey Jarvis, makeup artist for the event, said they are “ultimately creating an environment that is altering reality for our guests.”
This isn’t just something that happens in October. The team plans, builds and practices for months before the season, and have been fine-tuning the details and theme since May.
“We really love what we do and want to try and put on a show we are all proud of,” said Chase.
The real question: Just how scary is it?
They try to create various levels of scares while keeping their guests entertained, but not terrorized.
“We are not in the extreme haunting scene. We aren’t here to torment you, but we are creating a safe environment for our guests to have a fun experience,” said Jarvis.
There are also plenty of exits throughout the attraction for those who decide to leave before the end. The staff is also trained to handle passing out, fainting or panic attacks should they occur.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit scarevalley.com.
