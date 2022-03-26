Community fun will be in full bloom this month with the Edible Schoolyard Kern County's annual Spring Plant Sale.
Taking place April 2, this event offers a complete look at the teaching garden after last year's modified sale.
"We're able to go back to a more open pre-COVID style," said program director Dylan Wilson, who noted that this is one of the few opportunities for the public to come into the Edible Schoolyard. "Families can come in through our gates. ... The signature wood-fired oven will be going, cranking out pizzas. We'll have some garden-fresh salads and cookies here in the afternoon."
Start the day with coffee and pastries ($3-$5), which will be sold by Cloud 9 Coffee Co. Later, students from the culinary arts department at Bakersfield College will help prepare the lunchtime treats with whole pizzas selling for $20, salads for $5.
Speaking of students, those from Buena Vista Elementary who participate in the program's hands-on garden and kitchen lessons during the school year have done their part to help prepare for the sale, which will feature around 2,000 plants ready for your home or garden.
Wilson said, "All of our plants are raised and nurtured here and our students get to have a part in that."
Expect tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, leafy greens, flowers, lots of herbs and more plants in spring and summer varieties. Wilson said an easy place to start growing is with a salsa garden, growing tomatoes, jalapenos and cilantro.
Plants will be sold for $4 each.
ESYKC educators will be onsite to answer any questions about the plants including tips for those whose thumbs might be less than green.
"We encourage families to bring wagons to haul away their plants," Wilson said.
Along with bringing something for your haul, the only other rule is no dogs allowed because the garden's chickens will be providing some free-range entertainment.
"The chickens will be out running around that day. They (attendees) can interact with them a little bit."
Wilson said along with plants, snacks and enjoying some sunshine, the event allows the public to learn more about the program's education efforts including seasonal camps. (Signups for May and June camps open in April.)
"Every aspect of the Edible Schoolyard will be open that day. They can see a lot of what we do here."
The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 2 at the Edible Schoolyard, 6520 Buena Vista Road. Admission is free.
