Talk about the benefits of hindsight and experience! We asked local moms to share the best advice they have for other local moms who might find it useful, or wonderful.
To say they came through with flying colors would be an understatement. Taken together, these gems of wisdom, insight, humility, daring, humor and brilliance read like they should be in a book.
Enjoy!
•••
Go easy on yourself. Nobody’s perfect. Ask for what you need. — Marcia Hirst
Don't blink! Yesterday kindergarten, tomorrow college. — Chrisy Ward
Listen to your heart and your gut. There's an overabundance of advice out there; consider it and then follow your maternal instincts. — Christine Luther Zimmerman
Never let guilt lead your parenting. It is selfish and often leads to disaster. — Christina Pellettera
This will go against the grain: New mothers, stay home to raise your children. Don't let day care be their substitute for you. — Lisa Kimble Edmonston
Get out of the Rat Race and enjoy life — Work to live, don’t live to work. You don’t need the biggest, most pristine, and tidy house or the newest car. Your kids don’t think you’re cool because of those things. They think you’re cool when you ambush them with water guns and don’t care that their clothes get wet. Years from now they won’t remember the bells and whistles on the Tesla or how big the house was, but they will remember the times you skipped the housework and sat on the couch with them watching a movie and eating ice cream for dinner. — Jamie Butow
Listen deeply to what your child says, even if you don’t agree; be patient to hear their whole story. Make them know they’ve been heard using active listening skills. “So if I heard you correctly, you said that …”
Grant their wish in fantasy. Oh my! If I had a magic wand that’s the first thing I would do!
Commiserate with your teen’s misery. Oh no! You forgot your English homework! That’s so sad! What are you going to do? What are your options??
Pick your battles. Some are not worth fighting.
Blue hair? Hmmm. It brings a festive air to the household. I’d love you if you had chosen green too. — Patty Reis
Be kind to yourself. And don’t be afraid to have the uncomfortable conversations. — Candace Freeman
Let your kids hit a wall once in awhile. Helicopter parents often hinder children. Kids mess up, skinned knees, broken hearts. Let them have the chance to learn to trust themselves. Why am I so wise? This was the hardest part of parenting and I’m still on page five. — Teri Jones
The moments are long but the years fly. Try to have patience when the moments get too long. Do your best to truly hear what they are trying to tell you. In the midst of a tantrum, acknowledge that sometimes things are sooo hard. — Peggy Dewane-Pope
Children don’t want toys to occupy their time, they want your time. So stop and play with them while they’re little. You’ll never regret it. — Valerie Hashim
Trust your gut feelings. They will not lead you astray. If it feels wrong, it is. — Dina Cepeda Franey
Be the kind of person you’d like to be friends with. — Sylvia Cariker
This momma learned very quickly if that little (one) isn’t making noise, they are up to no good! — Vonnie Choate
Don’t say things like, “I can’t wait until they're out of these diapers," or "I can’t wait for school to start." Enjoy EVERY MINUTE. Life happens so fast. Live in the moment. — Holly Avery
Keep talking. It may seem like they’re not listening but they are. Remember, male brains aren’t fully developed until around age 25, so there will be a day when everything you say will click. That day will amaze you. — Rachel Lenix
Listen to — and believe — your kid when they tell you who they are. — Wren Ernst
If you have to choose between running the vacuum or taking the kids on an outing, choose the outing. Vacuum when you get home. — Robin Weaver Summerfruit
The best talks with teenagers happen at the least expected times, often after bedtime. Listen to them. Drive your kids places with their friends. They'll forget you are in the car and will openly talk to their friends. Oh, the things you can learn. Tell them you love them, often. — Cheryl Wiggs Tierce
