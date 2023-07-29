We all appreciate the importance of academic rigor. But if high schools focus only on the Three R’s they are not focusing enough on the essential Fourth R: relationships.

Strong, positive relationships are key to the mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical health of young people. Building relationships had become increasingly difficult for adolescents prior to the pandemic, but that tsunami, and the disastrous public policies that followed in its wake, only exacerbated the problem. As a result, many young people today are experiencing heightened anxiety and feelings of alienation and isolation. We need that Fourth R now more than ever.