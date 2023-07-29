We all appreciate the importance of academic rigor. But if high schools focus only on the Three R’s they are not focusing enough on the essential Fourth R: relationships.
Strong, positive relationships are key to the mental, emotional, spiritual and even physical health of young people. Building relationships had become increasingly difficult for adolescents prior to the pandemic, but that tsunami, and the disastrous public policies that followed in its wake, only exacerbated the problem. As a result, many young people today are experiencing heightened anxiety and feelings of alienation and isolation. We need that Fourth R now more than ever.
Garces is a relational school — that’s the benefit of an intimate campus and a culture of care. This school year we plan to build on that legacy with new and improved relationship-centered programming:
We will welcome our freshman class (largest in 10 years) with a two-pronged relationship building plan. Our wellness coordinator has developed a series of small group discussions for theology classes that will foster connections and promote emotional and spiritual well-being. This year-long initiative is being paired with our Link Crew program that connects upperclassmen mentors with our newest Rams to help them navigate challenges before they metastasize into weighty burdens.
We launched new sophomore retreats last year and plan to build on that success this year. We separate these retreat experiences by gender to allow for more open sharing around sensitive topics such as body image, respect for self and the opposite sex, and peer pressures. As a Catholic school we believe that all are made in the image of God. This retreat reinforces that belief.
Our new junior service program will shift the focus from “service for others” to “service with others,” an approach that is intended to foster relationships with the most vulnerable in our society. For example, rather than simply preparing meals to deliver to those in need, this program will emphasize sitting with and listening to those who have experienced hardships while sharing a meal together. The lesson is drawn straight from the gospels in the example of Jesus Christ Himself.
All seniors will have the opportunity to attend Kairos Retreat, a truly transformational four-day experience that is grounded in strengthening relationships with classmates and God. The beauty of Kairos is how much it reflects what a Christian community should look like: recognizing our sacredness (warts and all), empathy, acceptance … and very little judging. For many, Kairos will be the single most impactful experience they will have at Garces.
This school year will also see a change in administrative structure that will elevate the Fourth R to the leadership level. The newly created position of assistant principal – student life will lead efforts to nurture and grow co-curricular programs, natural and enjoyable opportunities for students to make connections. Clubs and teams are relationship incubators, essential for the emotional health of our young people.
Certainly, the upcoming school year will also see growth in the Three R’s as well, especially so through our expanding dual credit offerings and increased resources for students with learning challenges (an ever-growing area of concern post-pandemic). Rather than detract from academic rigor, emphasizing the Fourth R will complement learning inside and outside the classroom because doing so helps us encounter students in their wholeness. Humans are relational beings. Efforts to make us more relational also make us more human.
Kent Hickey is president of Garces Memorial High School.
