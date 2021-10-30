Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming back to Bakersfield to perform at Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 28 for his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour.” Iglesias shared his thoughts on being back after quarantine and performing during a pandemic, and recalled the events that led him to base his first comedy special in Bakersfield.
Having caught COVID-19 after a residency in Texas, which at the time was one of the only states that would allow in-person events, albeit socially-distanced, Iglesias had to put a stop to his new routine, which he had been trying to perfect at the time. The hiatus helped him focus, though, and made him grateful for being able to perform once more, though not without some changes.
"I used to have meet and greets (and now) I no longer have them. I travel (on) private (plane), (or mainly on the) tour bus, I try not to go out too much, but I still don’t feel as comfortable as I used to be. Hopefully they allow us to continue to perform, (but they could) pull the plug next week, so I’m just trying to live week to week and not plan too far ahead.” Iglesias said.
Taking it in stride and reiterating the fact that he is grateful that he gets to work after so long, and in a field where he can help to bring a little levity, his privilege is not lost on him. Being appreciative and demonstrating it isn’t something new to Iglesias, who is known for demonstrating his gratitude to a city when performing. By modifying his comedic stand-up to fit the town he is in, whether it is by mentioning a part of town or a restaurant or shop, Iglesias goes out of his way to include well-known local spots to personalize his routine for his fans.
Bakersfield is no different, but it is special, a place where Iglesias says he is always happy to visit. Whether when performing or just on his down time, it is a city that holds a memorable place in his life and one that supported him when other cities wouldn’t.
“It’s Bakersfield, (it has a more) small town vibe versus being in L.A. or Chicago, (it’s) a lot more grounded, I’m always comfortable in Bakersfield. Whatever time or day, it’s chill, (and) it’s still the 661.”
Iglesias remembers the people of Bakersfield fondly as a group of people that understood his type of humor, and found hilarity in his voices and sound effects, at a time when that comedic style wasn’t extremely mainstream in his field. Which is why, ultimately, Iglesias chose Bakersfield as the location to film his first comedy special, “Gabriel Iglesias: Hot and Fluffy.”
“Originally I was offered a one-hour special by a production company and they wanted me to record my first special in Costa Mesa, California — (a lot of comedians) had done several specials there, including Jeff Dunham — (but it would be) the same as everybody else,” Iglesias said.
Apart from following a generic formula, Iglesias was unsure if he could sell out the venue’s seats as he didn’t feel he had that big of a fan base there. That’s where Bakersfield came in. Iglesias had done shows in Bakersfield before. He recalled performing at Red Lobster and other smaller venues in town and just knowing that the audience understood the style of humor in his routines.
“I was able to sell Bakersfield (to the production company). I told them, ‘I have a real legit fanbase, it would be better, we could sell tickets,'” Iglesias said.
And he was right. The Fox Theater sold out and his special became a success, the DVD going triple platinum, and he knew that the people in Bakersfield in part helped to do that. Moments like this are part of the reason, Iglesias says, that he goes back to the smaller cities and highlights places like Bakersfield and Fresno, because he is grateful for the support.
It's something that he says was instilled in him from his mother and a philosophy that he feels like more people in the entertainment industry should remember to live by.
“It has to do all lot do with my mom, ‘say thank you and say please,’ ‘show that you're grateful and appreciative,’ ‘never be ungrateful to anyone,’ and she’s right, one bad tweet and it's bye bye, and then what do you have left,” Iglesias said. “The people you see on the way up are the people you see on the way down, and they’re going to remember you, so be nice to everyone.”
It's a philosophy that Iglesias demonstrates not just in his personal life but in his writing as well. Iglesias’s comedy style follows the basis of universality and togetherness. Keeping his routine lighthearted and clean, Iglesias prefers to shed light on the similarities between cultures and the focus on how comedy brings people together rather than on topics that can lead to divisiveness. Iglesias says, that if anything, what he wants to give the audience is a good time and a reprieve, however brief, from the hecticness of everyday life.
“More than anything I want them to be entertained, I’m not there to preach, I try not to get too political, I don’t want division in the room, I try to get away from that, stay away from topics like religion, politics and sports,” Iglesias said. “Talk about food, food brings people together, unless you're a vegan.”
As for what surprises or other guests he has in store, fans can rest assured that comedian Martin Moreno will make an appearance, as well as a few others, as Iglesias has been known to do.
“You never know, I’ve been known to pop into shows, so don’t be surprised (if) there will be more (guests) than me (on stage).” Iglesias said.
Iglesias will be performing at Mechanics Bank Arena on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on axs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.