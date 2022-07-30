The 2022-23 school year is perhaps the most anticipated yet for the Fruitvale School District. Students, staff and families have graciously navigated the past two and a half school years while overcoming numerous obstacles.

Fruitvale recognizes the impact COVID has had on our community regarding attendance, academics, social-emotional health and access to enrichment opportunities. FSD rolled out a comprehensive approach to reading instruction called “Walk to Learn” to respond to recent learning loss and ensure students are reading at grade level. Fruitvale is eager to return to the classroom and support our students. The district strongly believes reading is the gateway to all learning, and once students can learn to read, they can read to learn.

Leslie Garrison is superintendent of the Fruitvale School District.