The 2022-23 school year is perhaps the most anticipated yet for the Fruitvale School District. Students, staff and families have graciously navigated the past two and a half school years while overcoming numerous obstacles.
Fruitvale recognizes the impact COVID has had on our community regarding attendance, academics, social-emotional health and access to enrichment opportunities. FSD rolled out a comprehensive approach to reading instruction called “Walk to Learn” to respond to recent learning loss and ensure students are reading at grade level. Fruitvale is eager to return to the classroom and support our students. The district strongly believes reading is the gateway to all learning, and once students can learn to read, they can read to learn.
The Walk to Learn cycle begins by assessing all students' reading performance. Students receive targeted instruction based on the assessment data. In short, students who have reading challenges received very specific instruction to close their learning gaps while others who are reading at, or above, grade level are provided enrichment instruction. Students literally “walk to learn” for 50 to 55 minutes every day as they all get up, walk to their learning group, and receive just what they need to be successful readers.
In addition to academic responses to the recent impacts on schools, Fruitvale is thrilled to support the non-academic needs of Fruitvale students and provide access to enrichment, recreational and social-emotional health programs for 2022-23.
For the first time, the district is offering an extensive after-school program at each elementary school, free to Fruitvale families. The Fruitvale Expanded Learning Opportunity Program is an after-school program offered to elementary students where they transition to ELO immediately after dismissal. Students will enjoy a snack and then jump right into our many engaging daily experiences in academics, recreation and enrichment.
ELO Program academic activities include writing, reading and mathematics. Students will also encounter enrichment in art, STEAM, computer science coding and programming, structured sports (soccer, basketball, football and volleyball), health-fitness instruction, social-emotional learning, leadership, financial literacy and critical thinking adventures. ELO programs will end each day at 5:30 p.m., giving parents peace of mind knowing their students are in a nurturing and safe environment after school. We anticipate the ELO Program will be a highlight of the year for participating Fruitvale families and staff members, reigniting a love of learning and connecting students with their innate creativity.
Fruitvale Junior High students will also have the opportunity to experience a multitude of Career Technical Education and visual and performing arts pathways in 2022-23. FJH has added P.E. courses before and after school, allowing students extra flexibility in their schedules. The additional courses allow students to take up to four of the 17 elective offerings at FJH. Students can choose semester or year-long courses in agriculture, art, AVID, advanced art, band, drumline, color guard, computer science, drama, gateway to technology, journalism, medical detectives, mock trial, robotics, study skills, introduction to Spanish, or Spanish 1.
Fruitvale Junior High is also pleased to offer students intramural sports during the lunch period. A P.E. teacher will structure lunch sports league competitions to provide additional recreation for students throughout the campus.
Intramurals will include traditional sports such as soccer, basketball, volleyball and flag football; however, students will also play alternative sports including ultimate frisbee. FJH elective and recreational offerings are often students’ favorite parts of their school day. We look forward to watching students discover their unique talents and make connections toward their futures.
As summer comes to an end, we hope yours was restful and rejuvenating, full of splashes, smiles and precious memories with family and friends. The “Fruitvale Family” is excited to reunite for another great school year. Thank you for entrusting the Fruitvale School District with your precious students. We look forward to seeing you on the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 16!
Leslie Garrison is superintendent of the Fruitvale School District.
