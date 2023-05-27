June marks the end of the season at the Guild House. The volunteer-run restaurant in downtown Bakersfield opens the week of Labor Day and serves affordable lunches and hosts special events until the heat of summer looms.
Diners still have two weeks to dine for a good cause before the last day of the season on June 15. Upcoming lunches include beef burgundy with egg noodles and peanut butter chocolate cake (June 6); barbecue pork ribs with chili beans and heirloom tomato and watermelon salad (June 8); and lamb sliders with tzatziki sauce and strawberry shortcake.
Visit tghob.clubexpress.com for the full schedule of lunches served Tuesday through Thursday at the Guild House, 1905 18th St.
Meals are $22 (plus tax and gratuity) and include house-made soup, an entrée salad or main entrée with side dishes, Guild House rolls, dessert and coffee and/or tea. Soda, wine and beer are available at an additional cost. Call 661-325-5478 for reservations or to order takeout meals.
Proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic.
For those looking for a little inspiration for their summer lunches at their own home, consider these dishes from the "Guild House Revised Cookbook," which includes many recipes for dishes served at the downtown spot.
French potato salad
2½ pounds red new potatoes, washed and unpeeled
4 green onions, thinly sliced (tops included)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon tarragon leaves
1/2 cup white wine vinegar
Place potatoes in boiling water. Cover and cook until tender when pierced. Drain. Let stand for about 10 minutes. Cut into 3/8-inch slices. Add onions and parsley. Blend dressing ingredients together. Pour over the potato mixture and toss gently to coat. Cover and chill overnight. Bring back to room temperature to serve. Serves 8.
Lemon tarragon chicken
8 chicken breast halves, skinned, boned and pounded
2 cups fresh mushrooms, halved
1/2 teaspoon crushed dried tarragon
Brown chicken in oil. Place in a baking pan and top with fresh mushroom halves; set aside. In a saucepan, combine garlic, sherry, tarragon, salt, pepper, lemon juice, chicken broth and flour. Stir until smooth. Cook over low heat until thickened. Pour over chicken and mushrooms. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir in sour cream. Return to the oven and heat thoroughly. Serve over noodles or rice. Serves 8.
Almond Joy tart
1 tablespoon instant coffee
3/4 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
4½ tablespoons cornstarch
4½ ounces semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped
Place butter and half of the shredded coconut into a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Process until a ball forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and use your fingers to combine it with the remaining coconut. Place in an 8½-inch tart pan with a removable bottom sprayed with cooking spray. Press mixture around sides leaving top edges loose and fluffy. Press firmly into the bottom. Place a ring of foil around the edge to prevent burning. Bake at 350 for 15 minutes until the center starts to brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Dissolve coffee and gelatin in a small portion of milk. Mix remaining milk with cornstarch in a heavy saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Continue to simmer and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add gelatin mixture and remaining ingredients. Pour into cooled pie shell, cover top with plastic wrap, pressing onto the top so film does not form. Top with whipped cream, sweetened with sugar and vanilla, for serving. Serves 8.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.