GH_500006733

Your table is waiting for you at the Guild House. The volunteer-run restaurant in downtown Bakersfield will only be open until June 15 before it closes for its summer break.

 Courtesy of Guild House

June marks the end of the season at the Guild House. The volunteer-run restaurant in downtown Bakersfield opens the week of Labor Day and serves affordable lunches and hosts special events until the heat of summer looms.

Diners still have two weeks to dine for a good cause before the last day of the season on June 15. Upcoming lunches include beef burgundy with egg noodles and peanut butter chocolate cake (June 6); barbecue pork ribs with chili beans and heirloom tomato and watermelon salad (June 8); and lamb sliders with tzatziki sauce and strawberry shortcake.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.