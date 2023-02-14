The Basque culture is rich in traditions, including its food. Along with a number of restaurants, Bakersfield is lucky to have a strong community of home cooks willing to share their recipes.

Founded in 1958, the Kern County Wool Growers Auxiliary, aka "The Bo-Peeps," was founded to widen the use of sheep products, promote public relations for the sheep industry and assist the Kern County branch of the California Wool Growers Association.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.